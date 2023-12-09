The first Rick and Morty episode without Rick was a bonkers story that finally got Ice-T to actually lend his voice to the show. Morty joined Mr. Goldenfold and Water-T in the fight against the Numbericons, ultimately helping to win the day and learn a new appreciation for math in the process. Now it’s on to the penultimate episode of Season 7. Here’s everything you need to know about Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 9, including the release date and time, episode title, teaser trailer, and more.

When Is the Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 9 Release Date?

Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 7 airs Sunday, December 10, 2023.

Rick makes a discovery. Adult Swim

When Is the Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 9 Release Time?

Rick and Morty always airs on Sunday nights at 11 p.m. Eastern.

Is There a Trailer for Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 9?

The trailer for Episode 9 aired Sunday night right after Episode 8 concluded. It opens on Jerry walking towards a shining light. “Hello Jerry,” an old woman says after materializing. Then it cuts to Rick’s garage, where Jerry is hooked up to some kind of contraption. It quickly becomes apparent that Rick figured out a way to get Jerry access to an actual afterlife without murdering him. The woman is most likely his deceased grandmother or some other loved one.

“My intact consciousness is too atheistic to get channeled to any afterlife worth robbing,” Rick says. “It’s a paradox…unless — Morty, pack your parka. We’re going to Norway!”

What is the Title and Plot of Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 9?

Is this a reference to Thor: Ragnarok? Adult Swim

Episode 9 is titled “Mort: Ragnarick” with the following logline: “Heaven is for real, broh. I saw it, broh, I swear.” The above image is certainly the Norwegian wilderness. The title is likely a reference to Thor: Ragnarok, one of the best and funniest Marvel Cinematic Universe movies ever. While Rick and Morty likely won’t feature the destruction of Asgard, the fact that they’re going to Norway is interesting.

Thor is quite obviously a major Norse god, so it’s likely that the episode will dabble in Norse mythology to an extent. And, if afterlifes are at play, then we’re probably looking at Helheim and Valhalla. The former, often shortened to “Hel” is remarkably similar to Christian Hell, while Valhalla is the heaven equivalent, often used in popular culture as the place reserved for warriors who fall in the glory of battle. (Rick and Morty sort of riffed on this concept back in “Morty’s Mind Blowers” with Zick Zack the Floop Floopian, a warlord who believed that he’d achieve “an eternal orgasmic afterlife” so long as he’s murdered by a great warrior. But when Morty made him question his fate, he was hit by a car and got dragged down to hell.)

An alien afterlife was confirmed in “Morty’s Mind Blowers.” Adult Swim

An interesting thing to note in all this: The main poster for Season 7 has Morty hugging a Rick while they’re drenched in spaghetti. In the background, we see Mr. Poopybutthole, Rick Prime, and an ape-like sasquatch. This creature definitely is not the Apeborg from one of the “Rickfending Your Mort” flashbacks, it’s revealed that Rick tricked Morty into sticking his tongue “fully up Apeborg’s nose” as a bet amongst other Ricks at a dive bar called The Salty Rick. Apeborg has a headband, metallic chin, and a glowing golden eye. So this other ape creature is different.

Remember in “Air Force Wong” earlier in this season when the President introduced Rick to his “crack team” that included a couple of aliens and a fridge-shaped AI? “Rick, meet Fleeflak,” the President said. “He might be able to tell the future.” A moment later, the bug-like alien Fleeflak screeches about “grave danger!” and shows Rick a picture of him being attacked by a large brown creature with mountains in the background that looks suspiciously like Bigfoot. Whoever that Sasquatch is, they’ll probably either show up in this episode or the finale. Bigfoot is historically associated with the American Pacific Northwest, but there are similar myths around the world. Norway has legends about hairy trolls that are essentially the same thing, and this episode’s emphasis on the Norwegian wilderness seems like a good fit.

A moment from the Season 7 episode “Air Force Wong.” Adult Swim

Is Rick going to perish in battle against Bigfoot and go to some sort of afterlife? And who is the woman that Jerry saw in the bright light? We’ll find out Sunday!

How to Watch Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 9 Online

The Adult Swim website runs an official simulcast 24/7, which means that whatever’s airing on the actual network will be livestreamed to the website and app. Unfortunately, you do still have to log in with your cable provider’s credentials. Or, if you’re like somebody I know who definitely isn’t me, then you can use your parents’ cable login to get access. Tuning in to Cartoon Network on basic cable is the most reliable way to watch the show as it airs, but you can also use a live TV subscription like YouTube TV.

How Many Episodes of Rick and Morty Season 7 Are Left?

What’s up with that figure on the left? Will we find out in Episode 9? Adult Swim

Rick and Morty Season 7 will have a total of 10 episodes, which has been the case for every season other than the first. After Episode 9, then there’s only the Season 7 finale left! And unlike every previous season, there won’t be any kind of mid-season break.

When is the Rick and Morty Season 7 Hulu and Max Release Date?

Once a season of Rick and Morty finishes airing, it’s typically added to the Hulu and Max streaming services exactly five months after the season finale. Therefore, Rick and Morty Season 7 should arrive on Hulu and Max on May 17, 2024.

Do We Know the Rick and Morty Season 8 Release Date?

Before Season 6 began airing, showrunner Scott Marder told Inverse that there would be a new season of the show “every year” for the foreseeable future — or at least until 2018’s 70-episode order runs out at the end of Season 10. As part of that same interview, writer-producer James Siciliano confirmed that writing on Season 8 had already begun as of August 2022 while Season 7 was in production. So Season 8 has been in production for at least several months.

Rick and Morty artist and director Erica Hayes confirmed to Inverse before Season 4 that creating an episode from ideation and pitching to polishing the finished product takes anywhere between nine months to a year to produce. This was back in 2019, and the show has only grown more ambitious in terms of its complex animations.

All things considered, we can safely expect Rick and Morty Season 8 to premiere sometime in fall 2024.