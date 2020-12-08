New stories are coming to the galaxy far, far away. The success of The Mandalorian proved that live-action shows can expand and explore the Star Wars canon outside of the movies. But Lucasfilm isn't done making blockbusters, and a new report reveals that we could get our first look at the next Star Wars movie surprisingly soon.

Taika Waititi's Star Wars movie

On December 10, Disney is set to unveil its plans for upcoming movies and TV at an hours-long shareholders meeting that will be streamed online. According to Deadline, the studio will announce a host of new projects from Pixar, Marvel, and Lucasfilm "that will encompass TV as well as theatrical." While details are obviously being kept under wraps, it seems highly possible Disney will announce the release date and title of Taika Waititi’s Star Wars film — we might even see some footage.

Disney revealed that Waititi would be co-writing and directing a film set in the Star Wars universe back in 2019. There's still much we don’t know about the film — where in the timeline it's set, who the characters will be, how it connects to the rest of Star Wars, and who's in the cast.

There is also speculation that Waititi’s film is the same one Marvel’s Kevin Feige is also working on. With Rian Johnson busy on his Knives Out sequel, Waititi's film seems like the most likely candidate for "next Star Wars movie." And Feige's potential involvement only helps.

What kind of film is Taika Waititi planning? Lucasfilm

All the other Star Wars movies and shows

Other Star Wars projects that could be discussed and previews on December 10 include the Cassian Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and rumored Boba Fett shows all coming to Disney+. Lucasfilm could confirm plot details, new characters, and logos. If we’re lucky, the studio could drop a release date. TV is currently moving at a much faster pace than movies as theaters remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Could an Ahsoka Tano series be next? Lucasfilm

Meanwhile, Russian Doll’s Leslye Headland has also been tapped to helm a Star Wars show and Disney could finally reveal what it's about. Headland’s unnamed project is currently the most elusive of all the spinoffs coming to Disney+. All we know is that the show will be female-focused and is set in a time period that has yet to be explored. It’s possible that Headland is tackling the rumored Ahsoka Tano spinoff, but that may not fit into the show’s potential time period since Ahsoka’s life is pretty well trod — aside from a few small gaps.

And if all else fails, there's always The Bad Batch, Disney's upcoming spinoff of the beloved Clone Wars cartoons.