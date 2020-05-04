Taika Waititi predicted his big Star War news in 2017 with a hilarious tweet

Star Wars is celebrating May 4 with some major news. Taika Waititi will direct a Star Wars movie, but a tweet from 2017 could reveal what happens next.

Back in 2017, just a couple of months before the release of Thor: Ragnarok, someone on Twitter asked Waititi what would happen if he directed a Star Wars movie. His response looks pretty funny in hindsight.

"I like to complete my films," he tweeted, referencing the recent news that Phil Lord and Christopher Miller had been removed from Solo: A Star Wars Story. Waititi followed this up with another joke: "I'd be fired within a week."

Taika Waititi Twitter

Clearly, Waititi was only joking, though at the time it was starting to feel like agreeing to direct a Star Wars movie was a bit of a curse. That perception hasn't exactly changed. Colin Treverrow's disputes with Lucasfilm made headlines after The Rise of Skywalker's release, revealing the drastic differences between Treverrow's script and the version J.J. Abrams ended up creating.

For the time being, Disney+ feels like the safer bet for Star Wars. The Mandalorian is already confirmed for Season 3, and despite some delays, Kenobi seems to be on track while the Cassian Andor show is also shaping up nicely.

Meanwhile, we still don't know what the next Star Wars movie (scheduled for December 2022) will be. Rian Johnson is allegedly still working on a new trilogy and Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige is cooking up something too. However, given Waititi's recent success, it's possible his Star Wars movie could be the next one we see in theaters — assuming he doesn't get fired off the project next week.

'Thor: Love and Thunder' could be an issue for anyone hoping Waititi's Star Wars movie comes quickly. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Everything we know about Taika Waititi's Star Wars movie

In a blog post on StarWars.com, Lucasfilm announced that Waititi will work with writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns (1917, Last Night in Soho, Penny Dreadful) on his Star Wars script. The studio also confirmed rumors that Leslye Headland (Russian Doll) is working on a new Star Wars show for Disney+.

Finally, Lucasfilm confirmed that Mandalorian Season 2 is in post-production ahead of its October premiere, while Kenobi and the Cassian Andor Andor show are still in development.

We didn't get an official release date (or even a title) for Taika Waititi's Star Wars movie. And while it's tempting to guess that it could claim that December 2022 theatrical release carved out by Disney, there's one big reason that won't happen: Thor: Love and Thunder.

The Ragnarok sequel was recently bumped to February 11, 2022 due to coronavirus. Given that timeline, it seems very unlikely Waititi will have time to wrap up Thor before moving on to Star Wars and release two major blockbusters in one year.