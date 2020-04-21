Cassian Andor release date, trailer, cast for the Star Wars spy series

Disney and Lucasfilm have been making the most of the Star Wars franchise by bringing new stories to Disney+. The Mandalorian marked the first live-action series set in the Star Wars universe, but several more are scheduled to follow, including Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi series and a prequel series starring Diego Luna’s rebel spy, Cassian Andor, who was first introduced in 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

The still-untitled project was announced in late 2018, with the series being written by The Americans' scribes Stephen Schiff and Tony Gilroy who also co-wrote Rogue One.

Now that we’ve been getting a lot more updates recently, it’s safe to say the Cassian Andor series is moving along nicely. Here’s everything we know so far about the Disney+ show’s release date, cast, plot, and more.

Diego Luna will reprise his role as Cassian Andor. Lucasfilm

When is the Cassian Andor series release date?

There’s currently no scheduled release date for the series. The untitled project was supposed to begin production in London this year, but it’s unclear how the series will move forward now with all the coronavirus-related shutdowns. Longtime Star Wars special effects artist Neal Scanlan did tell FanSided that some work had begun prior to the shutdown:

“We eventually worked four or so weeks into it before, unfortunately, we were being like everywhere right now in response to the crisis; we had to lockdown for a while.”

That’s some good news right there, but it’s best to expect the series to be pushed back regardless.

Cassian Andor, rebel spy. Lucasfilm

What is the plot of the Cassian Andor series?

There isn’t much to know about the plot right now. However, the show is set prior to Rogue One , which followed a ragtag crew on a mission to steal the Death Star plans, ultimately leading right up to the beginning of A New Hope.

Considering the show is set before Rogue One, it's likely to follow the rebel spy at the height of the Galactic Empire’s rule. The Disney+ series has been described as a spy thriller with a lot of espionage-related missions, so we might be getting an adventure-of-the-week series similar to the midsection of The Mandalorian's first season.

Who's in the cast of the Cassian Andor series?

Obviously, Diego Luna is back. When the series was announced, Luna expressed his excitement at returning to the Star Wars universe as Cassian.

“Going back to the Star Wars universe is very special for me,” he said. “I have so many memories of the great work we did together and the relationships I made throughout the journey. We have a fantastic adventure ahead of us, and this new exciting format will give us the chance to explore this character more deeply.”

Cassian and his sidekick, K-2SO. Lucasfilm

Alan Tudyk is also reprising his role as K-2SO, the reprogrammed Imperial droid who serves as Cassian’s loyal sidekick. Per Variety, Stellan Skarsgård and Kyle Soller will be joining the Rogue One stars in undisclosed roles.

No one else has been confirmed to appear, but Scanlan suggested (via MovieWeb) that the Disney+ series might include already created, but unused, characters from prior Star Wars projects:

“We also have this backlog of characters. A lot of the characters that we built for all of the films either didn't make it to the final cut, because that's just the way that the film process happens, or that they are seen so momentarily that there is this wonderful second opportunity to bring back some of the characters that we've made and bring them to this new storyline in a more, shall we say, integrated way.”

Make of that what you will.

Is there a trailer for the Disney+ series?

No, there’s currently no trailer for the Cassian Andor series. Stay tuned.

What can you watch while waiting for the series?

Watching (or rewatching) Rogue One might be a great place to start. It'll be a good way to get updated on everything that happened to Cassian before delving into his history in the Disney+ series. The Mandalorian is also a fun watch. While the Star Wars series covers the era following Return of the Jedi, there's a chance that The Mandalorian will likely connect right back to the Cassian Andor series.