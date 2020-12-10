The Star Wars universe is expanding on Disney+. During Disney's Investor Day 2020, Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy and Disney announced ten new Star Wars shows for the streaming platform, coming out in 2021 and 2022. All of them were named. Some were shows we've already known about, some were legitimate big surprises.

Here are all the new Star Wars shows that we know of coming to Disney+.

Rangers of the Republic, a new series "set within the timeline of The Mandalorian."

Ahsoka, a live-action Ahsoka Tano series starring Rosario Dawson, also set "within the timeline" of The Mandalorian.

Andor, one of the first Star Wars shows announced for Disney+, starring Diego Luna reprising his character from 2016's Rogue One. We interviewed Luna about his series back in 2019.

Obi-Wan Kenobi, starring Ewan McGregor... and Hayden Christensen, back in the role of Darth Vader in a "rematch of the century" set after Revenge of the Sith.

The Bad Batch, an animated series spin-off from Clone Wars centered around Clone Force 99.

Star Wars Visions, an anime anthology.

Lando, a new series about Lando Calrissian from Dear White People creator Justin Simien. It is unknown if Billy Dee Williams or Donald Glover will return to reprise their role.

The Acolyte, a mystery thriller about "emerging Dark Side powers" in the "final days" of the High Republic. From the creator of Netflix's Russian Doll, Leslye Headland.

A Droid Story, the first Disney+ Original Star Wars movie. In a tweet, Lucasfilm confirmed that the film "will introduce us to a new hero guided by R2-D2 and C-3PO."

We also learned that The Mandalorian Season 3 will be released on Christmas Day 2021.

In addition to new Star Wars shows, Lucasfilm also confirmed a new Willow series for Disney+, with the first episode directed by Crazy Rich Asians director John Chu. Furthermore, the next, untitled Indiana Jones movie with Harrison Ford will have Logan director James Mangold. The movie begins production early next year, and will hit theaters on July 29, 2022.

This story is developing.