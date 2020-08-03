The Mandalorian Season 2 trailer could arrive shockingly soon

It sometimes feels like Baby Yoda is the only bright spot left in the Star Wars galaxy. The movies are delayed, as is pretty much every other Disney+ show, but we know that The Mandalorian Season 2 will premiere this October — and a trailer could arrive even soon.

New leaks hint that the first trailer for Mandalorian Season 2 could arrive this month, or maybe even this week.

The first clue came from Noah Outlaw, a Star Wars leaker and host of the Kessel Run Radio podcast, who tweeted on August 1 that the "The Mandalorian: Season 2 trailer comes this month." Outlaw previously broke the story that Disney is in talks with Donald Glover about a Lando Calrissian-focused show, though that rumor has yet to be confirmed. However, he also reported on Disney's plans for a Bad Batch spinoff of the animated Clone Wars series, which has since been confirmed.

Since then, there have been even more rumors that Disney could reveal some big Star Wars news at its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4. Corey Van Dyke, another co-host on Kessel Run Radio, also tweeted on August 1 that a major announcement could be revealed at the earnings call:

It’s looking like we are going to get some official Star Wars news on that Disney earnings call on Tuesday! If I’d have to guess, I’d say we’ll know a lot more about some of the upcoming Disney+ shows for Star Wars and Marvel.

And on August 3, Outlaw simply tweeted, "Tomorrow should be fun." What's more fun than a new trailer?

The Inverse Analysis — With so many Star Wars projects in the works from Disney, this could really be referring to anything. Maybe Taika Waititi will reveal new details about the Star Wars movie he's working on, or maybe we'll get a production update on paused shows about Obi-Wan Kenobi and Cassian Andor. But considering that The Mandalorian is the only thing coming from Lucasfilm in the immediate future, it makes a lot of sense that the Baby Yoda series could be the star of Disney's earnings call.

After all, Disney needs some good news. And The Mandalorian Season 2 is one of the few things that qualify right now.