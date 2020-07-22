Rumored Disney+ Lando show could finally explain the biggest twist in Solo

The future of Star Wars has never been murkier. Sure, we've got The Mandalorian Season 2 and a few other shows in the works, but after that, Lucasfilm seems to be flying blind, with several big directors onboard but nothing official announced. That could be about to change, however, with the apparent announcement of a Lando Calrissian Disney+ show starring Donald Glover.

Rumors of a Lando series on Disney+ were announced in a podcast from Kessel Run Transmissions (a Star Wars focused outlet that also broke the news of the Bad Batch animated series coming in 2021). According to a clip from the video podcast (below), Donald Glover will return for the Solo spinoff, though details beyond that remain foggy. Inverse also reached out to Disney for confirmation, and we will update this story if we receive a response.

The concept of a Lando show comes as a surprise for many reasons, but one in particular. Donald Glover is presumably one of the most in-demand actors in the world right now and the idea that he could commit to an entire new show seems unlikely. Then again, Solo star Alden Ehrenreich recently went on a publicity tour for his new show, Brave New World, and dropped several hints that some sort of sequel is in the works. This could be that sequel, which would mean Han himself might also play a role in the show.

As for exactly what a Lando show on Disney+ would be about, we can't say for sure. Solo ended with Han officially acquiring the Millenium Falcon through some sneaky gambling, so the two characters aren't exactly on good terms in the immediate aftermath. We could see Donald Glover's character build his empire on Cloud City, or Lando might dive into the galaxy's criminal underworld.

Of course, a Solo spinoff would also have to address that movie's biggest cliffhanger: Darth Maul. The film introduced moviegoers to a twist that Star Wars animation fans have known for years: Maul survived The Phantom Menace, got himself some robot legs, and became a criminal syndicate boss.

Any show about Lando Calrissian during this era will have to address what happens next between Darth Maul, Han Solo, Chewbacca, and Qi'ra — even if that's more of a backdrop for whatever shenanigans Lando gets up to during the same time period.

Regardless of what happens, the idea of a Donald Glover Lando show on Disney+ is exciting news for fans of Star Wars and Childish Gambino alike. Just remember that until it's actually released, this could be just another unrealized Lucasfilm project.