Reggie Watts reveals the “very weird” story of voicing Lando in Star Wars 9

Reggie Watts pretty much does it all. From opening for talk show host Conan O'Brien on his live tour to serving as the bandleader on The Late Late Show With James Corden, the musician/actor/comedian is something of a triple threat. Watts joins Inverse Social Hour to dive into his multifaceted career, what it was like playing an all-too-familiar character on Netflix's adult animated series Tuca & Bertie, and how he came to land a voice role for Lando Calrissian in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

“I went from sitting on a couch playing The Division 2 to being in this giant editing movie theater room doing the voice of Lando Calrissian with J.J. Abrams directing me,” he tells Inverse.

Below are the Inverse Social Hour highlights, but be sure to check out the video above for the full interview and live reading.

00:45 A toast to something he loves.

00:57 He pours one out for a TV show that deserves another shot. (Spoiler alert: He was in it.)

1:35 What it was like to play a misogynistic character on Tuca & Bertie.

“To play a character like that, you know all the stuff that people who think like that do and how they think about things,” he said on playing Pastry Pete, "so it just kind of comes naturally.”

2:30 The reason he was so excited for Cyberpunk 2077.

3:45 The “rad” Cyberpunk augmentation he would want — if he could get one.

4:30 A famous role he wishes he could have played from the past.

“I would do it mainly as an excuse just to get in really optimal shape,” he said. (Relatable.)

5:20 The badass sci-fi character he would love to hang out with in real life.

5:50 His “very weird situation” on how he ended up voicing Lando Calrissian in disguise in The Rise of Skywalker.

“Lando Calrissian — he's the great Judas,” he remarked on learning who he'd be voicing.

8:40 His proof that we are all just living in a simulation.

10:00 The two people he would pick for his trivia team along with one rather unexpected teammate.

Reggie Watts serenades his new muse, Star Wars droid BB-8, on 'The Late Late Show With James Corden'.

11:30 Who he thinks is the better late night talk show host — James Corden vs. Scott Aukerman — on a scale of adventure and proficiency.

12:25 The underrated movie he recently watched that “blew him away.”

“It’s got like everybody," he said. "The cast in it is insane!”

14:15 His advice for aspiring artists and the two motivators you need to go into a creative field.

17:15 The one big comedian who helped kickstart his career.

“It was one of the best times of my life.”

19:20 His future plans for an improvised movie. (You listening, Netflix?)

20:30 Where to go for more of Reggie’s videos and tech recommendations.

A huge thanks to Watts for joining us!