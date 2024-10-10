A long time ago (1999) in a galaxy all our own, Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace was released, shaking up just about every corner of the multimedia world. Books, toys, comics, special edition Coke cans, and more filled store shelves welcoming George Lucas’ science fantasy magnum opus back into the zeitgeist like never before.

Of course, there was no shortage of video games based on the first new Star Wars film in 16 years. Star Wars Episode I: Racer brought podracing into the home on N64 and Dreamcast. The PlayStation 1 adaptation of The Phantom Menace let fans follow the plot of the film (or not) in a methodical third-person adventure game. And Star Wars Episode I: Battle for Naboo lets players jump back into the pilot seat to save the Queen’s home planet.

But none of these games captured the magic of seeing the Jedi fight evil in their prime. That’s where Star Wars Episode I: Jedi Power Battles delivered. This simple, co-op brawler featured everyone’s favorite galactic peacekeepers slicing and dicing their way through endless waves of droids. And some 24 years later, developer Aspyr Media is re-releasing the classic beat-em-up on modern consoles with some added bonuses to spruce up player’s return to battle.

Jedi Power Battles returns to PlayStation and Xbox consoles as well as PC and Switch next January, and will feature the same hack-n-slash action the original was known for. Jedi Power Battles was easily the most straightforward of all the games based on Episode I. Up to two players pick from five Jedi featured in the film (Obi-Wan Kenobi, Qui-Gon Jinn, Mace Windu, Adi Gallia, and Plo Koon) and progress through a loose approximation of Episode I’s story. In reality, it's just an excuse to fight, jump, parry, and force push through familiar-looking levels collecting power-ups and smashing bosses for high scores.

Jedi Power Battles will get a significant facelift on modern consoles, according to Aspyr’s Associate Brand Manager Reid Broudy.

“We’ve made enhancements to the character models, environments, and game modes,” Broudy writes on the PlayStation Blog. “Enjoy smoother jumps, better balance, and new main menu art that transforms your battle from all of the original versions of the game. Additionally, we’ve included in-game UI toggle options for greater customization, and we’ve brought back Vs Mode and Training Mode from the expanded post-PlayStation release.”

Jedi Power Battles will return with added cheat codes and easter eggs (like Big Head Mode), all available from the start. Aspyr Media

In addition to the original’s ten stages, this re-release will also include 13 new playable characters and all of the old secret levels and heroes unlocked from the start. Cheats like Big Head Mode, Big Foot Mode, and enhanced lightsaber are also available from the beginning.

Of all the Star Wars games to bring back, Jedi Power Battles is as obscure as it gets. The original is far from perfect. It’s a janky, difficult game that demands a lot from players. Combat is tough and platforming sections can feel like a torturous gauntlet, especially when sharing the camera with a friend. But the game is also chock-full of dumb, arcade fun stuffed into a small retro package. With Aspyr rebalancing the game to emphasize the most fun parts of the original, it’s likely to be a better time some 25 years after release.

There aren’t many Star Wars games focused solely on delivering pick-up and play fun. For $20, this souped-up version of a forgotten relic is an easy recommendation, especially for those looking for a dose of Star Wars nostalgia.

Star Wars Episode I: Jedi Power Battles releases January 25, 2025, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC.