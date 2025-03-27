Two classic PlayStation franchises are showing up on the Nintendo Switch, the latest in a string of examples that prove the days of hoarding IP on a single platform ecosystem are long behind us.

Both Patapon and Everybody’s Golf, formerly known as Hot Shots Golf in the ‘90s and 2000s here in the U.S., have releases slated for Nintendo’s handheld console later this year.

The former will release July 11 as a remastered collection that includes Japan Studio’s 2007 PlayStation Portable rhythm game Patapon and its 2008’s sequel Patapon 2. Patapon 1 + 2 Replay will add new accessibility features such a difficulty modes, and an option to display Patapon commands on screen at all times. The game will also release on PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

Everybody’s Golf Hot Shots, also developed by Japan Studio is releasing sometime in 2025. As first reported by Push Square, this Switch game seems to be a port of the 2012 PlayStation Vita game Everybody’s Golf: World Invitational. This release will feature local and online multiplayer both local and online. This will also release on PlayStation 5.

Both Patapon 1 + 2 Replay and Everybody’s Golf Hot Shots are being published on Switch by Bandai Namco. The Japanese publisher seems to be a go to for Sony Interactive Entertainment, as it was also behind the Freedom Wars remaster that released on Switch earlier this year.

While they’re far from the biggest franchises in PlayStation’s library, they are both extremely well suited for the Switch hardware and its diverse audience. Patapon is a charming gem from the PSP’s early days and one of the most creative rhythm games ever. It’s no surprise that the talent behind this game are some of the same folks who’d go on to make the award-winning AstroBot just last year.

Everybody’s Golf, on the other hand, is a chill game that’s perfect for solo play and socially. It’s relaxed-pace and anime-inspired aesthetic will surely appeal to the more casual Switch owners looking for that new cozy titles to add to their rotation. It’s surprising that it took this long to see the series finally debut on the Switch after all this time.

The two games making the jump is also indicative of the industry’s broader migration away from true console exclusivity. Where as both of these would have been shoe-ins for fun returns for niche franchises on PlayStation consoles, releasing them on Nintendo platforms and PC opens up the possibility of reaching entirely new demographics just as hungry for these kinds of experiences.

As much as people are befuddled by Xbox’s quickness to disregard the traditional console business model, it seems Sony is ready to do the same in their own way. It is becoming more comfortable with being a multi-platform publisher, as seen with Helldivers 2’s date and date release on PC and PS5 last year and several other PC ports like Ghosts Of Tsushima and Spider-Man 2.

Allowing Horizon and Patapon to appear on the console with more than 150 million players just makes business sense. Similarly, in a year when PlayStation’s first-party slate looks a bit slimmer than usual, Xbox stands to make a ton of money dropping critically-acclaimed exclusives like Indiana Jones And The Great Circle and Forza Horizon 5 on the so-called competing console in these quieter months.

There’s a strong chance that the biggest game dropping on PlayStation next month with be Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, an Xbox Game Studios title. Machine Games

Thursday’s Nintendo Direct was likely the company’s final presentation focused entirely on the original Switch. It comes just a week before Nintendo’s in-depth reveal of the Switch 2 on April 2.

While Mario has yet to show up on PlayStation and Xbox consoles, it’s worth remembering that Nintendo was one of the first to experiment with bringing its games to audiences beyond its platforms with hits like Super Mario Run and Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp.

Ultimately, the willingness to let games exist in as many places as possible benefits players who can focus solely on games they want to play.