Cassian Andor casting leak claims a beloved prequels character will return

Disney's untitled Cassian Andor series is shaping up to be the most interesting constellation in the Star Wars galaxy. Last month we learned that Rebel leader Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly) could appear on the show, and a new report reveals that two more instantly recognizable characters will appear in the Cassian Andor series on Disney+, including one familiar face from the prequels.

Instagram leaker Bespin Bulletin has been the source behind some reputable Star Wars gossip in the past, even collaborating with Making Star Wars on some of its most explosive reports ahead of The Rise of Skywalker. On Wednesday, Bespin Bulletin dropped another bombshell, revealing that the Cassian Andor show's cast might include Jimmy Smits as Bail Organa and Alistair Petri as Davits Draven.

If you don't recognize those names, Bail Organa was the Republic senator in the Star Wars prequels who adopts a newborn Leia and helps launch the Rebellion at the end of The Revenge of the Sith. Davits Draven was a general in the Rebel Alliance who appeared in Rogue One.

Bail organa in the Star Wars prequels. Lucasfilm

With these two Rebel leaders allegedly involved (plus Mon Mothma onboard) it sure seems like the Cassian Andor show will offer a detailed look at the inner workings of the Rebellion in the years between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope.

"It almost feels like a no brainer to see Organa and Draven make an appearance in the series, but it is something that excites me," Bespin Bulletin writes. "I really hope the series leans into the political side of the Star Wars galaxy a bit."

Overall, the Cassian Andor series is shaping up into one of the most exciting into one of the most shows on Disney+, so it's too bad that there's still no release date. Bespin also reveals that the show was six weeks into production when it was paused due to coronavirus. Filming is apparently set to resume in July, and there's "a heck of a lot" or props, spaceships, and Star Wars creatures just sitting in a warehouse waiting to be used.

This corroborates what Star Wars VFX veteran Neil Scanlan previously told Fansided:

“We eventually worked four or so weeks into it before, unfortunately, we were being like everywhere right now in response to the crisis; we had to lockdown for a while.”

At this rate, you probably shouldn't expect Cassian Andor's arrival on Disney+ until mid-2021 at the very soonest, but if we're lucky we'll learn more once production picks back up this summer.