Loki Season 2 could arrive sooner than you think, report reveals

Marvel fans may not have to wait as long to see Loki Season 2 as they’d believed. The series ended its freshman run in the summer of 2021 with the announcement that it would be returning for another round of multiversal adventures, making it Marvel’s first Disney+ show to be renewed for a second season. But in the months since it was announced, Marvel fans have gotten almost no word about Loki Season 2.

That’s led MCU fans to believe they’ll have to wait far longer than they would have liked to see the Tom Hiddleston-led series return. However, a new production report suggests that may not be the case.

The God of Mischief’s Return — Backstage, a website dedicated to helping performers find film and television jobs, released a new report at the end of January noting that Season 2 of Loki will begin filming this summer. The site also reported that production will take place at Pinewood Studios in the UK (the first season of Loki was filmed at Pinewood’s studios in Atlanta, Georgia).

No new casting or plot details were included in the report, and it’s still unclear who will be taking over for Loki Season 1 director Kate Herron. That said, the announcement that Season 2 will begin filming in just a few months means that development is much further along than Marvel fans thought.

Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie and Tom Hiddleston as Loki in Loki Episode 3. Marvel Studios

Repairing the Multiverse — Loki Season 1 finished filming in December 2020, and the show premiered in June 2021. Unfortunately, the show’s Season 1 filming schedule was seriously disrupted by health measures, so there’s no way of knowing how long Season 2 will take to film.

That said, about six months passed between the completion of filming on the show’s first season and its premiere on Disney+. Taking that into account, Marvel fans should expect to see Loki Season 2 debut in either early 2023 or during the summer of the same year.

On a plot level, this update suggests Marvel may actually begin addressing the multiversal ramifications of the Loki Season 1 finale. The events of the Disney+ series were essentially ignored by every other Marvel title in 2021, but the series can’t really return until its twists (and surprise villain) have been addressed by another MCU title.

So don’t be surprised if either Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness or Thor: Love and Thunder end up touching on what happened at the end of Loki Season 1.

Jonathan Majors as He Who Remains in Loki Episode 6. Marvel Studios

The Inverse Analysis — It’s not clear how Marvel plans on exploring the multiversal storyline that was introduced in Loki Season 1. It was predicted that Spider-Man: No Way Home would connect to the Disney+ series in some way, but that didn’t really happen. As a result, it’s now up to films like Multiverse of Madness and Love and Thunder to hopefully give MCU fans the Loki Season 1 connections they’ve been waiting to see.

Fortunately, it seems likely that Multiverse of Madness will explain enough for Loki to return without feeling like it exists in a vacuum. A summer 2023 premiere date for Loki Season 2 would also put it in the same release window as Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which is currently set to hit theaters in July 2023.

Quantumania is set to feature Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), the same MCU villain that Loki Season 1 introduced, so it would certainly make sense for the Disney+ show’s second season to premiere in tandem with the Ant-Man sequel.