Thor 4 leaks: Sketchy rumor reveals a wild multiverse cameo

What’s one thing we know about Thor 4? We know that the film is going to feature a lot of characters. Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie, Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster, Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher, and most of the Guardians of the Galaxy have all been confirmed to be in the Taika Waitit-directed film. And there are plenty of other characters rumored to be in it as well.

A new batch of Thor: Love and Thunder rumors, if true, point the way toward some additional cast members — two of whom would bring whole new levels of weird to what is already shaping up to be a very zany sequel.

The News — The newest Thor: Love and Thunder rumors come to us courtesy of 4chan post. It should go without saying that these claims are to be taken with a massive grain of salt.

With that being said, the post claims to have been made by a storyboarder who worked on a “fraction” of the film. They claim that concept art for it features appearances from both Beta Ray Bill and the High Evolutionary and that the film will feature return appearances from both Jeff Goldblum’s Grandmaster and Rachel House’s Topaz.

The post goes on to claim that part of the film’s story involves rifts in the universe opening up and causing different versions of “Asgardian gods” to appear in the same reality as Hemsworth’s Thor. Apparently, the film will see the Avenger interacting with multiple different Mjolnir-wielding Thors from alternate realities — including Throg , a character Waititi apparently “loves.”

The post also says that some of the alternate reality Thors will be hunted and killed by Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher in the film, which, to be fair, would be in keeping with the character’s history in the Marvel comics. According to the post, Thor: Love and Thunder will climax with multiple Thors all teaming up to take down Gorr.

Again, make sure to view all of these details with a heavy amount of skepticism. But on the off chance you’re wondering about the veracity of a “Frog Thor,” rest assured, the character very much exists, at least in the comics.

The Frog himself. Marvel Comics

Throg & Beta Ray Bill — The possibility of Thor: Love and Thunder featuring multiple versions of Thor — in addition to Chris Hemsworth’s Thor and Jane Foster’s Mighty Thor — is an exciting one, and it would be in keeping with what many assume are Marvel’s multiverse-heavy Phase 4 plans. We also know that Beta Ray Bill — a beloved character from the Marvel comics — came close to being included in Thor: Ragnarok, so it wouldn’t be surprising if the character was included in Thor: Love and Thunder in some way.

Throg, on the other hand, is a whole other story.

One of the weirdest characters in all of the Marvel comics — and that’s saying a lot — Throg is exactly what you think he is: a frog imbued with the powers of the God of Thunder. Originally born a human named Simon Walterson, the character was transformed into a frog by a witch and was forced to begin living in Central Park. There, he met Thor — who had also been transformed into a frog — and eventually managed to lift a sliver of Mjolnir that had been chipped off by Toothgnasher.

After lifting the sliver, Walterson (frog name: Puddlegulp) was granted the powers of Thor and became known as Throg the Frog of Thunder , with the sliver of Mjolnir transforming into a miniature version of the hammer known as Frogjolnir.

Comic books, folks. You gotta love them, don’t you?

Beta Ray Bill. Marvel Comics

The Inverse Analysis — Obviously, given the source of these rumors, it’s worth couching your expectations about Beta Ray Bill and Throg. It’s very possible neither of them will show up in Thor: Love and Thunder. It’s looking like the highly-anticipated sequel will come with the same sense of humor and tone as Ragnarok, though, so it wouldn’t be out-of-left-field for either Beta Ray Bill or “Throg” to show up.

Plus, it has already been confirmed that — with the addition of Portman’s Jane — Thor: Love and Thunder will feature at least 2 versions of Thor, so it’s not that much of a stretch to think it might feature a few more. And let’s be honest: if anyone’s going to bring a “Frog Thor” into the MCU, it’s Taika Waititi.