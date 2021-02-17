Will Thor 4 tie into Captain Marvel 2? The upcoming fourth installment of the Thor franchise — titled Thor: Love and Thunder — is shaping up to be a massive film for the MCU. Most of the Guardians of the Galaxy are confirmed to appear, making it an unofficial crossover title. The movie's also expected to deal with some unique storylines from the comics. A new Thor: Love and Thunder report suggests that another notable Avenger may be appearing in the film as well.

But first: How did TV and movies get you through the pandemic? We want to hear from you! Take this quick Inverse survey.

The News — Blind-item gossip blog Crazy Days and Nights reports Brie Larson has been secretly filming scenes as Carol Danvers for Thor: Love and Thunder. The site does not state how large of a presence Larson will have in the film, or what Captain Marvel’s role in Love and Thunder’s story could be. The report is unsubstantiated and should be treated just as a rumor for the time being.

With that in mind, is it possible that Carol Danvers may actually make an appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder? And if so, what could her role in it be?

Thor 4: A Cosmic Crossover?

Brie Larson in Captain Marvel. Marvel Studios

Right now, it’s hard to know what Thor: Love and Thunder’s connections to the other Phase 4 films will be. Obviously, the film will tie in some way into the Guardians franchise, but it’s unclear how much the film will connect to several of the other upcoming Phase 4 titles, including Spider-Man 3, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, or The Eternals. It’s even unclear how or if Thor: Love and Thunder will deal with the events of WandaVision. This rumor, however, does suggest that Love and Thunder and Captain Marvel 2 may be connected.

That’s certainly an interesting possibility, especially given the brief amount of time we’ve gotten to see Larson’s Carol and Hemsworth’s Thor on screen together. Their small interaction in the Avengers: Endgame prologue was memorable, and as two of the strongest characters in the MCU, they’d undoubtedly make a powerful duo. The film’s inclusion of both the Guardians of the Galaxy and Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher also seems to signal that Thor: Love and Thunder is going to venture even further into the cosmic side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe than Thor: Ragnarok did.

If that's the case, then it'd make sense for Carol to show up in the film. She has more experience exploring space and the different planets of the Marvel Cinematic Universe than almost any other Avenger, and could very easily help Thor on whatever cosmic journey he’s taking in Love and Thunder. She may even have experience with or knowledge of Bale's Gorr, which Thor will no doubt need in order to beat the powerful Marvel villain.

Brie Larson staring down Chris Hemsworth's Thor in Avengers: Endgame. Marvel Studios

The Inverse Analysis — Marvel has done a very good job of signaling to fans that its Phase 4 titles are going to be more interconnected than they might have thought, without giving away what the actual connections between the projects are. So it’s definitely within the realm of possibility that Captain Marvel will show up in Thor: Love and Thunder, in either a cameo or supporting role, but it’s difficult to say right now whether she will or not. Captain Marvel 2 is set to hit theaters just a few months after Thor: Love and Thunder though, so it’s entirely possible that the former film could lead into the other, even if it's just a post-credits teaser.