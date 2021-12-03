Ant-Man 3 Kang leak reveals a devastating new detail

Loki may have heralded the arrival of Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but viewers have yet to meet the man himself. While they’ve met a variant of the character in He Who Remains, the kooky creator of the Time Variance Authority, the conquering Kang isn’t actually set to appear in a Marvel title until 2023’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Predictably, Marvel is doing its best to keep Kang’s role in that film as mysterious as possible. However, a new Quantumania leak may not only reveal how Kang will look, but also tease just how dangerous he truly is.

Jonathan Majors as He Who Remains, a variant of Kang the Conqueror, in Loki Episode 6. Marvel Studios

The Leak — Ace Ruele, a member of both the Eternals and Quantumania stunt teams, recently tweeted out a Quantumania shirt that Marvel Studios gave to the film’s stunt crew. While Reule’s post has since been taken down, fan accounts like @cosmic_marvel were quick to save the image.

The Quantumania shirt shows a broken version of Scott Lang’s (Paul Rudd) Ant-Man mask, but also the reflection of Kang the Conqueror in the helmet’s metal. If the design is accurate to what will be seen in the film, that means Majors’ Kang will look extremely similar to how the character does in the comics. Check out the image for yourself.

Conquering the MCU — Kang seems to be wearing the same purple and green battle armor he does in the comics, which fuels his powerful abilities. And the character’s comic book mask — blue visor and all — is present too.

Notably, this version of Kang is slightly different from the one we saw as a statue at the end of Loki Season 1. While that Kang wore the same kind of armor, he lacked the helmet. That could, of course, just be because the character had the statue depict him with his helmet off, but it’s possible that the Kang we meet in Quantumania won’t be the same one who takes over the TVA at the end of Loki. Thanks to Loki’s introduction of variants into the MCU, either answer seems possible.

But regardless of how Kang ultimately looks in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, this stunt crew shirt makes it clear he’s going to be just as dangerous as fans want him to be. And the broken Ant-Man mask suggests Kang will prove to be too much for Lang and his allies to handle.

Whether or not Kang’s presence also results in Quantumania being darker than Marvel’s previous Ant-Man films, which still rank as two of the MCU’s most lighthearted entries, remains to be seen.

Kang unleashing his best villain grin in Uncanny Avengers Vol. 1 #21, published in 2014. Marvel Comics

The Inverse Analysis — Marvel fans have been looking forward to Jonathan Majors’ turn as Kang in Quantumania ever since it was first announced. Loki’s sixth episode, meanwhile, did a lot to set up Kang as a force unlike any the Avengers and friends have faced before.

Whether this Quantumania design is accurate to what fans will see in the finished film or not, it further confirms that Kang will be as formidable and ruthless as Loki made him out to be. Should the MCU’s version of Kang also end up looking as much like the comics as this image suggests, well, that’ll be the cherry on top of an already promising superhero sundae.