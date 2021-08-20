Kevin Feige dropped a Loki Season 2 bombshell. Here's what it means.

Kevin Feige is spilling the beans.

Though the Covid-19 pandemic upended the chronology of the Marvel Cinematic Universe even more than the Time Heist, a release strategy for future films and series is finally solidifying once more.

However, that doesn’t mean we can expect an onslaught of Marvel properties anytime soon. In fact, it could be a while before we see some new superheroes showing up on screen (with the major exception of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, of course).

Feige’s latest comments could have huge implications for the future of the franchise. Here’s what you need to know.

In a Collider interview given in promotion of Shang-Chi, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige didn’t reveal much about the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he was able to provide some key updates on everyone’s latest superhero fascination: Disney+ series Loki.

Loki started filming in January 2020 but hit pause due to the pandemic, rolling cameras again in September. Season 1 didn’t finish filming until December, and it was released in June 2021. But according to Feige, production on Season 2 won’t start until 2022 at the earliest — possibly 2023.

Loki will return...but not for a while. Marvel Studios

This is a huge disappointment for Loki fans, of course, but it also casts doubt on the future of Phase 4 as a whole. If Loki doesn’t resume production until 2022, a release date that same year is out of the question. With Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hitting screens on February 17, 2023, that film will most likely come out before Loki Season 2.

Since Kang the Conqueror (the actual one, not He Who Remains) is intended to make his big debut in Quantumania, that means Loki likely won’t pick up exactly where its first season left off, with the God of Mischief trapped in a new variant of the TVA run by none other than Kang himself.

Loki Season 2 probably won’t pick up right where Season 1 left off, with this looming shot of Kang as leader of the TVA. Marvel Studios

Though Loki set the multiverse in motion, it’s unlikely to take on much more stage-setting exposition for Phase Four, given the production delays. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Quantumania are all set to explore this new frontier of the MCU in greater detail first.

So for those hoping Loki Season 2 would upend the MCU as completely as the first, you may be out of luck. But Season 2 will at least supply more of that signature Loki humor and lens to the existing multiverse, which is fast becoming the most complicated side of the MCU.