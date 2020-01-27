'Captain Marvel 2' release date leak could reveal a lot about Marvel's Phase 5

Carol Danvers crashed onto the scene at the end of Avengers: Endgame, but her return in Captain Marvel 2 could be even more dramatic. According to a recent leak, the upcoming Marvel sequel will arrive much sooner than expected, and that could have big implications for the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The latest leak comes from MCU tipster “Charles Murphy,” who regularly posts updates via his anonymous Twitter account. We’ve given Murphy the benefit of the doubt after he accurately leaked Marvel’s entire Phase Four lineup (including release dates) days before it was officially revealed at San Diego Comic Con 2019. Ever since then, Murphy’s made a habit of updating his MCU schedule with each new leak, and the latest might be his biggest scoop yet.

According to Murphy, the Captain Marvel 2 release date is set for July 29, 2022, making it one of the first movies in Marvel’s Phase 5. It allegedly arrives after Ant-Man 3 (February 18, 2022) and Black Panther 2 (May 6), but before a bunch of other promised films including Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3, Blade, Fantastic Four, Avengers 5, and whatever Marvel Studios has planned for the X-Men.

So what does it mean that Captain Marvel 2 is helping to kick off Phase 5 of the MCU? Maybe nothing (these schedules change all the time, even after they’re officially announced), but maybe a lot. We’ve long suspected that Captain Marvel 2 could introduce Carol Danvers’ successor, either with Ms. Marvel (coming to Disney+) or Monica Rambeau (aka, the daughter of Carol’s friend back in the ‘90s). Reports that a writer from WandaVision (which also features an adult Monica) could be penning the CM 2 script only fueled speculation that the same character could play a pivotal role in that movie.

So if Captain Marvel 2 releases early in Phase Five, that could be a sign that this movie will set up a new character who could be a major player in the MCU's future. All signs point to that new character being Monica Rambeau, but until the Carol Danvers sequel actually crashes into theaters, we won't know for sure.