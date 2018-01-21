Three years after she crossed the trenches of No Man's Land in World War I, Wonder Woman will return to the big screen to face a new era, and a new enemy, in Wonder Woman 1984, from director Patty Jenkins.

The sequel to 2017’s Wonder Woman and the fourth to have Gal Gadot play her famous DC superhero, Wonder Woman 1984 drops the hero at the end of the Cold War. Pitted against wealthy TV personality Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal) and an archaeologist turned warrior cheetah, Dr. Barbara Minerva (Kristen Wiig), Wonder Woman rides into action again, this time in the era of shopping malls, break dancing, and big hair.

To learn all there is to know about Wonder Woman 1984, check out our intel below. Bookmark this page to as we’ll update this post with more details and information as they surface online. We’ll include items such as the film’s official trailer as well as more still images when those are released.

When will Wonder Woman 1984 hit theaters?

The film will open in theaters on June 5, 2020. It was originally set to debut in November 2019, but news of the delay was announced in October 2018. At the time, Gadot described the change as a good thing, calling the summer Wonder Woman’s “rightful home.”

Is there a trailer for Wonder Woman 1984?

Yes! You can watch the trailer in the embed below.

What is Wonder Woman 1984 all about?

Picking up a few decades after 2017's Wonder Woman, Diana Prince (Gadot) finds herself in 1984, a time of comfortable material excess and an uncomfortable escalation towards nuclear war. Through the work of a wealthy TV entrepreneur, Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal) who carries something known as the Chaos Shard, Wonder Woman must stop Maxwell's rise to power or else the world will be destroyed.

Why is it titled Wonder Woman 1984?

That’s when it takes place! In the film, Diana gets caught up in the Cold War, the period of geopolitical tension between the former Soviet Union and the western bloc, made up of the United States and allies in NATO.

In a twist befitting a sequel, Diana won't fight in World War I, a.k.a. "The War to End All Wars," but instead the Cold War when no direct fighting ever took place. (Never mind all the proxy wars held in Vietnam, Malaysia, Myanmar, Egypt, Korea, Iran, Cuba, the Congo… you get the point). Truly, a warrior princess who fights for peace and love will have her work cut out for her in a time of global strife.

Given its 1984 period setting, Diana will find herself in the final years of the Cold War, which actually saw tensions bolstered due to the increased threat of nuclear weaponry. It was in 1983 when the Russians thought the U.S. launched missiles towards Moscow, an incident later dubbed the “1983 Nuclear False Alarm.” We were that close to nuclear war, so you can expect Diana will have much to say.

How can Diana live to see 1984?

Amazons are immortal (except in cases of warfare and accidents) who do not age when they live on Themyscira. Wonder Woman, who left her home to fight in Man’s World, lost her immortality, but she hasn't aged a day since she left.

Gal Gadot returns as Wonder Woman in 'Wonder Woman 1984.' Warner Bros. Pictures

Who is starring in Wonder Woman 1984?

Gal Gadot will return as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman in Wonder Woman 1984. Also starring in the movie are:

Pedro Pascal (Game of Thrones) as Maxwell Lord, an affluent TV personality who represents the wealth and excess of the America economy during the Reagan years. It is no mistake that Pascal's Maxwell Lord has a haircut like Donald Trump circa 1984.

Kristen Wiig (Saturday Night Live) as Dr. Barbara Ann Minerva, an archaeologist who befriends Diana, but comes into contact with a mysterious power that may or may not turn her into a cheetah.

Chris Pine (Star Trek, Wonder Woman) as Steve Trevor, Diana's late lover who mysteriously returns from the dead in Wonder Woman 1984. The circumstances of his return remain unknown, but there are some solid theories out there.

Robin Wright (House of Cards) as Antiope, Diana's aunt on Themyscira who returns in a flashback.

Connie Nielsen (Gladiator) as Hippolyta, Diana's mother on Themyscira.

Who is the villain of Wonder Woman 1984?

One of Wonder Woman’s most famous enemies is leaping into live action. Kristen Wiig (Ghostbusters) will turn to the dark side as Cheetah. Born Barbara Ann Minerva, the character is an archeologist and heiress to a vast fortune who is transformed into a half-beast, half-human monster. Although Cheetah was created by Wonder Woman creator William Moulton Marston in the 1940s, Minerva, her human ego, was created by Len Wein and George Pérez, who was introduced in Wonder Woman #7 in 1987.

Kristen Wiig in 'Wonder Woman 1984.' Warner Bros. Pictures

Is Wonder Woman 1984 in the DC cinematic universe?

Yes, Wonder Woman 1984 takes place in the DC cinematic universe. The film remains in continuity with films like Man of Steel (2013), Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), Suicide Squad (2016), Justice League (2017), Aquaman (2018), Shazam! (2019), and the newly-released Birds of Prey.