Now that the new car honeymoon phase has worn off, Cybertruck owners are starting to find out just how “apocalypse-proof” the electric pickup really is. Lots of new EVs have their fair share of early hiccups to sort out, but the Cybertruck has a big reputation to live up to. When it comes to pushing Tesla’s latest EV beyond the paved road, it’s fallen short on several occasions.

We’ve seen an early Cybertruck model get stuck on a snowy hill, rust flecks show up on the EV’s stainless steel finish, and even a sharp frunk that could be a potential hazard for fingers. That’s not to say the Cybertruck doesn’t have wins too. It managed to redeem itself in the infamous stainless steel ball test and deter thieves with its solid windows. Tesla even recently showed off its Cybertruck making it up the Hell’s Revenge 4x4 trail.

Still, there’s no shortage of Cybertrucks getting stuck or breaking down. Here are five of the most noteworthy fails we’ve found with the Cybertruck.

Stuck in the Sand

Driving in the sand in any car is difficult, especially if you don’t prepare properly. The Cybertruck isn’t immune to this, even if Tesla claims it’s “durable and rugged enough to go anywhere.” As seen on Mastodon, this Cybertruck tried its best to wriggle out of a local beach in Santa Cruz, California.

By the look of those tracks, this Cybertruck is not having a good time. sdw / Mastodon

Stuck in the Mud

For an EV that’s designed to handle off-roading straight off the factory floor, the Cybertruck has seen its fair share of getting stuck in different terrain. Even back before Tesla started deliveries of the Cybertruck in November, an early model was spotted stuck in a muddy field in rural Texas. This pic comes a couple of days after Tesla held its groundbreaking ceremony at its lithium refinery in Texas.

Struggling with Rocky Hills

We’re confident that Tesla will eventually have software updates meant to improve the Cybertruck’s offroading performance. For now, we’ll get the joy of watching it struggle with steeper offroading trails. The lack of a locking differential in the software is a major limiting factor for the Cybertruck as pointed out by VoyageATX, since a Subaru and Toyota made it up the same hill without major issues.

Rear Wheel Falling Off

The Cybertruck was supposedly designed to be pushed to its limits and that’s exactly what Unplugged Performance, a company known for its aftermarket upgrades to Teslas, did at the latest King of Hammers offroad race. The owners were purposely going rough with the Cybertruck while offroading, so much so that a bolt broke as seen here. To be fair, this was after two days of rough offorading but Unplugged Performance also noted that it was a stock bolt that broke, not any of its modded parts.

Sidewall Wear Due to Wheel Cover

As cool as the Cybertruck looks with the removable wheel cover, it may be best to just leave them off for the time being. As explained by T Sportline, the plastic nibs on the wheel cover rub into the tire’s sidewall as you drive the Cybertruck, leading to more wear and tear than if you didn’t use them at all. While it’s not immediately dangerous, it’s definitely not ideal for longevity.