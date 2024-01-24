The Most Dangerous Thing About the Cybertruck Might Be Its Wildly Sharp Frunk

Curious YouTubers have been getting bold with their Cybertruck demos — we mean really bold. In case you missed it, we’re actually at the closing moving parts of Tesla’s electric pickup on carrots, apples, and even human hands stage of testing.

These safety tests aren’t official by any means, but they do help answer the question of what happens if you accidentally leave your fingers in the wrong spot.

This issue isn’t exclusive to the Cybertruck. People have been absentmindedly leaving their fingers around open car doors and windows for ages. However, with the Cybertruck’s harsh angles, it looks like your fingers could be in a world of hurt.

In the Name of Science

There’s no definitive or official safety testing from Tesla, so instead we’re going off YouTubers who are daring enough to sacrifice produce or even their fingers. In the crush test seen above by Out of Spec Reviews, the YouTuber puts grocery items to the test near the Cybertruck’s angular frunk closure and its doors. Granted, your fingers aren’t that comparable to a carrot, apple, or hot dog, but the results will still make you wince.

The Cybertruck’s frunk demands to be fed. Out of Spec Reviews / YouTube

To truly find out how dangerous this could be, X user @dblcapcrimpin was fearless enough to close the frunk on his own hand. While it doesn’t lop off any fingers, the frunk leaves a decent indent on his digits that turns red, which you can see in the full video. It’s important to note that the Cybertruck frunk did sense something was obstructing it from closing in previous attempts.

The bold tester did stop short of inserting his fingers into the sharp corner of the frunk by the windshield. Either way, we’re grateful for this brave soul.

Fool-Proofing The Cybertruck

Tesla is still slowly ramping up deliveries for its Cybertrucks, so we may not see many incidents involving the sharp angles of the frunk or doors for a while. If it does turn out to be a problem, Tesla may be able to address it with a software update or improved sensors, but it’s too early to tell. Until then, just be mindful of where you put your hand when you lean against your Cybertruck.