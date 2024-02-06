Cybertruck Windows May Survive the Infamous Steel Ball Test After All

The redemption arc for the Cybertruck’s windows may finally be complete.

YouTuber TechRax, known for destroying smartphones and other devices, finally took his expertise to the Cybertruck. This time, the content creator chucked a stainless steel ball at his Cybertruck’s windows, which (drum roll) didn’t shatter. For those of us who have been following the journey behind Tesla’s latest EV, you’ll recall the viral video where Tesla’s chief designer Franz von Holzhausen cracked the Cybertruck’s windows in a live demo during the reveal event back in 2019. Cue the Curb Your Enthusiasm theme song.

Tesla sort of revisited this test during the Cybertruck’s delivery event in November 2023. We say “sort of” because von Holzhausen threw a baseball at the window, which was kind of underwhelming. Even Tesla’s website says the Cybertruck windows can survive the impact of a baseball at 70 mph.

Sweet Vindication

To be thorough, TechRax started the test by chucking a baseball at the Cybertruck’s window before launching a stainless steel ball at it twice. In all attempts, the windows survived without any visible damage. Even though there’s no damage, it’s still worth watching since there’s something so satisfying about hurling a metal ball at a glass window.

This isn’t an official test by any means, but it does look like TechRax gave a solid toss towards the window. We’re not advocating for Cybertruck owners to try this at home, but this is some proof that Tesla learned from its embarrassing mistake in 2019.

We’ve been waiting for this moment since 2019. TechRax / YouTube

But Is It Bulletproof?

One question remains, though and that’s if the Cybertruck’s windows are bulletproof. Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk, previously said that there would be an option for bulletproof windows but we’ve yet to see any sign of that. The closest evidence we’ve seen is a video from Tesla showing off the side panels surviving a ton of various gunfire. We’d love to see Tesla shoot at the Cybertruck’s windows, but considering they haven’t even revisited the stainless steel ball test, we’re not optimistic that will happen.

Until then, we may have to wait for an even braver soul to conduct their own unofficial tests. We should note that while it’s not absurdly expensive to replace the Cybertruck’s windows, it’ll still cost you a decent chunk of change. Thanks to an online parts catalog of the Cybertruck, we know that the shatterproof side windows will run at least $200 to $260 to replace. You still have to ask yourself if you’re willing to deal with Tesla’s service department, though.