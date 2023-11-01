Do you want bulletproof windows or the wind in your hair? Looks like Tesla is going to make you choose.

Elon Musk, dropped some more snippets of info about the upcoming Cybertruck on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. Even though the highly anticipated electric truck is going to start shipping later at the end of this month, we’re still getting some last-minute details.

Tesla has been rather quiet about the specs of the Cybertruck, but Musk confirmed that there will still be an option for bulletproof glass. That security comes with a serious drawback — that’s to say the windows won’t be able to open.

“You can make anything bulletproof if you want, but the glass has to be very thick for it to be bulletproof, so it can't go up and down," Musk said during the podcast when talking about the Cybertruck.

IF IT CAN SURVIVE AN ARROW

We’re taking those bulletproof window claims with a healthy dose of skepticism since Musk infamously had a disastrous live demo of Tesla’s “armor glass” back in 2019.

Since then, Tesla may have improved the design but the only evidence we have is Joe Rogan firing an arrow at the Cybertruck. I’m not sure how many life-or-death scenarios involve a friend shooting an arrow at your truck, but here we are. It seems more likely that you’d need a bulletproof EV design in the case of gunfire, and on that front Musk did say that there would be demonstrations to prove the Cybertruck’s durability including shooting at it with a Tommy gun, shotgun, and a 9mm.

Besides the bulletproof design, Musk also teased a “beast mode version” of the Cybertruck that’s expected to go from 0 to 60 mph in less than three seconds. It’s not the first time we’ve heard of a premium trim, since Musk previously posted about a “performance Cybertruck'' that “kicks ass next-level” in September. Beyond that, we haven’t heard much in terms of an official reveal for a performance-oriented Cybertruck.

GET YOUR GUNS READY

We won’t have to wait much longer to find out if the Cybertruck’s windows are bulletproof or not since the first trucks start shipping on November 30. Hopefully, Musk will deliver on those live demos of the electric truck being shot at in the next few weeks.

We’re skeptical, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get excited about shooting at your future Cybertruck like Scarface. Here’s to hoping this round stands up better against projectiles than the first.