We’re finally getting a real look at the Polestar 5 even if it’s covered in camo. Polestar showed off a prototype of its all-electric performance sedan at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, and while it’s likely that the production model will have some differences, the model — which took two laps at the annual event — is likely close to what we’ll see on the market.

The Polestar 5 prototype was joined by the upcoming Polestar 3, the Swedish EV maker’s upcoming performance SUV. The Polestar 3 wasn’t shrouded in camo nor was it the first time seeing it, so it should resemble what we see once the SUV starts deliveries in 2024.

BRAND NEW POWERTRAIN

As for the Polestar 5, the four-door GT EV came from the Precept, a concept that Polestar first showed off in 2020. Now that Polestar is actually developing it, the EV maker decided to design a new powertrain for the Polestar 5. The updated powertrain is expected to come in a dual-motor configuration that offers a max output of 650 kW, or around 884 horsepower, and 900 Nm of torque, or around 663 lb-ft.

Of course, the Polestar 5 is still in its prototype stage so we don’t have any other crucial specs like range, charging time, or top speed. However, the new powertrain is promising for Polestar’s future lineup, like the Polestar 6. The EV maker’s roadster concept is expected to launch in 2026 and could definitely take advantage of a more powerful powertrain.

A TRIO OF RELEASES

The Polestar 3 is up for deliveries first, with production starting in the first quarter of 2024. The electric SUV is already up for order online and Polestar expects to start deliveries in the second quarter of 2024. After that, Polestar will likely release the Polestar 4, which is expected to have a real-time camera instead of a rear window.

After those two releases, Polestar will work towards getting the Polestar 5 on the streets with an official launch planned for sometime in 2024. We still don’t have any pricing details on the Polestar 5, but considering its build and performance, we wouldn’t be surprised to see it have a price similar to Tesla’s Model S or the Lucid Air.