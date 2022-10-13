The Polestar 3 electric SUV now has an official price

Polestar’s debut of its fully-electric SUV comes with much-anticipated pricing details and specs. The Volvo-backed EV maker officially revealed its Polestar 3 that has a starting price of $83,900, but offers up the option for a performance trim for $6,000 more.

There’s a lot to like about the Polestar 3, but its starting price places it firmly in the luxury SUV category. Polestar’s CEO Thomas Ingenlath previously said that the Polestar would start at $76,000, which was apparently a conservative estimate.

The Polestar 3 makes for a great alternative to Tesla EVs. Polestar

After its first two EV models, Polestar is still trying to grab some of the EV market share from Tesla. The Polestar 3 SUV falls in a weird spot between Tesla’s compact Model Y SUV, and its more premium Model X SUV.

However, the Polestar 3 isn’t just competing with Tesla nowadays, since Rivian has its R1S, BMW has its iX, and Mercedes has its EQS. It’s a much more crowded market as established brands step into the fold, which could make it harder for Polestar to gain traction.

Sporty specs — Polestar’s preliminary range estimates project its long-range dual motor model will offer 300 miles on a full charge, while the Performance trim is estimated at a 270-mile range. Both models use a 400V lithium-ion battery that can be charged from 0 to 100 percent in 11 hours with an AC outlet, and from 10 to 80 percent in 30 minutes using DC fast charging.

Preliminary range estimates for the Polestar 3 fall a bit short. Polestar

The long-range dual motor model offers 489 horsepower and 620 lb-ft of torque, while the performance model offers a notable upgrade to 517 horsepower and 671 lb-ft of torque. You can expect a 0 to 60 mph in 4.9 seconds in the long-range model, and a 4.6 second 0 to 60 mph with the performance model.

If you go with the $6,000 Performance pack upgrade, it comes with a software upgrade, an improved chassis, 22-inch wheels, and gold-colored seatbelts, but it starts at $89,900. There’s also options for more expensive paint options and perforated leather seats with massage functions that bring the starting price closer to $100,000.

The gold seatbelts for the Performance pack model are a nice touch. Polestar

Coming late 2023 — Whichever model you opt for, Polestar is expecting to start deliveries of its electric SUV in the fourth quarter of 2023. You can preorder your custom Polestar 3 configuration on the company website with a refundable $1,000 deposit.

If the Polestar 3 isn’t exactly your style, Polestar is also already working on the next three models of its lineup. While the Polestar 4 is expected to be a sportier SUV, the Polestar 5 looks to be a sedan and the Polestar 6 will be a fully-electric roadster.