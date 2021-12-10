Polestar is one of my favorite electric car makers. It’s kind of a spinoff from Volvo, sharing a corporate parent and taking the Swedish firm’s lead designer as its CEO, as well as Volvo’s overall design ethos. Two vehicles have been released so far, Polestar 1 and Polestar 2, both of which I really liked when I drove them.

Next up is the Polestar 3, an “aerodynamic electric performance SUV” that could be one of the most exciting electric vehicles to come out in a year chock full of exciting EVs. One of the more interesting things about the 3 is that it will be manufactured at Volvo’s existing assembly facility in Ridgeville, South Carolina.

“Production in the USA reduces delivery times as well as the environmental impact associated with shipping vehicles around the world. It will even have a positive impact on the price of Polestar 3,” said Polestar COO Dennis Nobelius in a press release. “All of this makes the brand even more competitive in the critical American sales market.”

The Polestar 3 is shaping up to be one of the most exciting cars of 2022. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Polestar 3, from release date, price, and specs to range and charging time.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

A teaser image of the Polestar 3 released by the company. Polestar

When is the Polestar 3 release date?

Polestar says production of the Polestar 3 is expected sometime in 2022.

What is the Polestar 3’s price?

The company has not released full details on the Polestar 3, but it’s likely to be in the same ballpark as the Polestar 2, which starts at $45,900 for the long-range, single motor option.

What is the Polestar 3’s range?

We don’t have full details on the car yet, but it’s likely to be in the same range as the Polestar 2. That car reports 249 and 270 miles of EPA-estimated range depending on whether you get the dual- or single-motor variant.

What is the Polestar 3 charging time?

The Nissan Ariya should allow for a DC fast charge at 130 kW via a CCS DC

What’s the Polestar 3’s horsepower and torque?

The AWD version of the Polestar 2 sports up to 408 hp and 487 lb-ft of torque, while the single-motor FWD version makes 231 hp and 243 lb-ft of torque. It’s likely that the Polestar 3 will be similar.

What’s the Polestar 3’s 0-60 time and top speed?

Polestar has not yet shared (are you sensing a trend?) but the Polestar 2 with the performance AWD dual-motor setup can go 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds, while the slower single-motor can go from 0-60 mph in 7 seconds.

A Polestar 1 inside one of the company’s showrooms in Boston. Polestar

Is the Polestar 3 self-driving?

No, but it will likely include Polestar’s Pilot Assist advanced driver-assist system. It works to help keep your car centered in your lane on the highway.

Does the Polestar 3 have Apple CarPlay and Android Auto?

That’s not clear. The Polestar 2’s infotainment is powered by Google, but Android Auto and CarPlay support have not yet arrived. We’ll have to see what the Polestar 3 offers.

How can I pre-order the Polestar 3?

Expect pre-order details later this year when Polestar more fully unveils the car.