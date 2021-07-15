Lucid Air release date, price, specs, stock for the exciting Tesla rival

The Lucid Air is one of the most highly anticipated electric cars on the market, which is particularly interesting considering Lucid is a brand new car company and this is its first car.

With a projected range (by Lucid, at least) of more than 500 miles and a maximum horsepower of over 1,000, the Air is shaping up to be one exciting EV.

Aimed straight at Tesla — as well as other luxury EV sedans like the BMW i4 — the Air starts at $77,400. (Lucid quotes its starting price as $69,900 thanks to a $7,500 federal tax credit.)

The longest-range version starts at a much higher price, however, exceeding $135,000 for the 800-horsepower, 517-mile range Air Grand Touring model. And that 1,080 horsepower version? That one is totally sold out.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Lucid Air, from price and specs to range and charging time. Oh, and how you can buy one, too.

This story is developing and this report will be updated as more information becomes available.

What is the Lucid Air release date?

The delivery date for the first Lucid Air models has been a bit of a moving target, thanks to normal new car launch delays and the effects of COVID-19 on the automotive supply chain.

Back in February, when announcing the company’s SPAC, Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson said he expected Lucid to begin deliveries in the second half of 2021.

He said release candidate vehicles are being built at the company’s facility in Arizona, which is a good sign but time will tell.

What’s the price of the Lucid Air?

All versions of the Lucid Air will qualify for a $7,500 federal tax credit, but we’ll leave that out of the equation for now. Here’s how the base prices break down for each trim level:

Air Dream Edition - $169,000

- $169,000 Air Grand Touring - $139,000

- $139,000 Air Touring - $95,000

- $95,000 Air Pure - $77,400

Other charges including delivery and taxes may adjust the final pricing, and these numbers could also change before launch.

What’s the Lucid Air range?

Lucid hasn’t sent the final version of the Air off to the EPA to get officially benchmarked, but it estimates it will get 406 to 517 miles of range depending on which battery pack and trim level you get.

The base Air Pure and Air Touring will get 406 miles, according to Lucid, while the higher end Air Grand Touring will get 517 miles and the performance-focused Air Dream Edition (with 1,080 horsepower) will score 503 miles of range.

What’s the Lucid Air charge time and speed

The Air uses a 900-volt architecture which should allow for very rapid recharging of its battery pack. Lucid says it’ll charge more “miles of energy per hour” than any other EV, filling up to 300 miles in 20 minutes.

It uses a standard CCS DC fast-charging port for high-speed charging up to 300 kW when on a road trip, Level 2 charging at home or work, and it can plug into a home power outlet for very low-speed, emergency charging.

U.S. buyers of the Lucid Air will receive three years of free fast charging at Electrify America charging stations.

What’s the Lucid Air horsepower and torque?

There are a few different options depending on how which version of the Air you buy — and how much you want to spend.

Air Pure - 480 horsepower

- 480 horsepower Air Touring - 620 horsepower

- 620 horsepower Air Grand Touring - 800 horsepower

- 800 horsepower Air Dream Edition - 1,080 horsepower

Lucid doesn’t share its torque numbers, and a Lucid exec once said torque numbers are useless when it comes to electric vehicles.

What’s the Lucid Air 0 to 60 time and top speed?

The fastest Air, the Dream Edition, will hit 0-60 mph in as little as 2.5 seconds according to Lucid. And then it’ll run all the way up to a top speed of 168 mph.

We’ll have to wait and see if those numbers are borne out in independent testing, but if the Air makes the power Lucid says it does, they could be hit easily.

Is the Lucid Air self-driving?

Not initially. Lucid’s DreamDrive advanced driver-assist system or ADAS includes 32 different sensors, including cameras, radar, ultrasonic, and a long-range lidar sensor.

Together, these enable automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, and the company says Level 3 hands-free driving functions may become available in an over-the-air software update at a later date.

How can I pre-order the Lucid Air?

Interested buyers can place a refundable reservation deposit for a Lucid Air on the company’s website. Deposits start at $300 for the base Air Pure model, while the Air Touring and Air Grand Touring require a $1,000 reservation to hold a spot.

The top-tier Air Dream Edition is sold out, but there is a waitlist if you’re feeling lucky.