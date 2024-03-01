This Cyberpunk Minivan Has Charge Speeds That Blow Tesla’s Model Y Away

You may not have heard of Li Auto since the Chinese automaker has been making hybrid EVs that use a gasoline-powered range extender, but its first fully electric model could make a splash. Called the Mega this has a ridiculous charge speed of 10 minutes to get from 10 to 80 percent should.

That’s wildly fast and beats sitting around at a Tesla Supercharger, where it’ll take you at least 15 minutes to around 162 miles of charge for your Model Y.

It’s pretty rare to see an all-electric minivan go into production, with the last one being Volvo’s EM90. On top of that, the closest minivan option we have in the U.S. will be the Volkswagen ID. Buzz’s seven-seater model.

The curvy exterior lends to its impressive range of 441 miles. Li Auto

Next-Level Fast Charging

Thanks to its 800V architecture, the Mega can unlock faster charging times. Even though certain Hyundai and Kia EVs, along with the Cybertruck, were also built with an 800V battery platform, none of them match the peak charging rates seen in Li Auto’s demo. In it, the Mega topped out at a charging rate of more than 520 kW, which is more than double the competition.

The Mega’s 102.7 kWh battery pack means it gets a CLTC-estimated range of 710 km or around 441 miles. That solid range is also thanks to the minivan’s sleek exterior design, which translates to a drag coefficient of 0.215. When using Li Auto’s 5C super charging stalls, the Mega will gain 500 km, or around 310 miles, of range in about 12 minutes of charging.

Most minivans don’t try to draw attention to its performance, but Li Auto says the Mega will get from 0 to 62 mph in around 5.5 seconds. Built with a dual-motor, all-wheel drive system, the electric MPV will push out around 536 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque. However, the interior reminds you of what the Mega was designed for since it has a 17-inch OLED display, power-adjustable seats in all three rows, power outlets throughout, and even a mini fridge.

There’s even a mini fridge in the Mega’s roomy interiors. Li Auto

No Plans for a U.S. Release

Li Auto is launching the Mega MPV in its Max trim which will start at 559,800 RMB or around $77,700. Normally, the automaker releases its EVs with an entry-level Air trim and a mid-grade Pro variant, but the Mega will initially be released with just the Max trim.

Before you get too attached to this luxury minivan, we have to burst your bubble since the Mega isn’t expected to come to the U.S. anytime soon. None of Li Auto’s previous models made it overseas, so that just means we’ll have to settle with one of the many SUV designs we have here instead.