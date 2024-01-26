The World’s Thinnest Foldable Is Almost As Slim as an iPhone 15 Pro

Looks like foldable smartphone naysayers won’t be able to complain about bulkiness for long.

Honor released its latest flagship foldable smartphone called the Magic V2 to European markets. Compared to other top foldables on the market, Honor worked the Magic V2’s thickness down to 9.9 mm and that’s when it’s folded. That’s remarkably close to how thick the iPhone 15 Pro is at 8.25 mm and Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Ultra at 8.6mm.

Honor has made a real effort to address one of the downsides of owning a foldable smartphone, which is having it feel too bulky when folded up. Being less than 2 mm thicker than traditional smartphones, I doubt that most people would feel the difference with the Magic V2 in their pockets. Now, if only Honor could do something about the expensive price tags.

The Magic V2 starts at £1,699.99 in U.K. and €1,999 in European markets. Honor

Unbelievably Thin

If you thought 9.9 mm folded up was impressive, the Magic V2 is even thinner at 4.7 mm when unfolded. Honor says it was able to get its foldable this slim thanks to an ultra-thin battery design that’s around 2.72 mm but still has a 5,000 mAh capacity. Once you’re low on charge, you can fast charge the Magic V2 through Honor’s SuperCharge system.

You get a nearly eight-inch display when the Magic V2 is unfolded, but there’s still a nearly 6.5-inch external display that’s just as capable. Both displays are OLED and have a 120Hz refresh rate, but the internal screen has a new hinge from Honor that can last up to 400,000 folds.

A flagship smartphone needs a solid camera system, foldable or not. To that end, Honor designed a triple-camera array for the rear, which includes a 50-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 20-megapixel telephoto camera. The Magic V2 also gets two front-facing 16-megapixel cameras to round out its camera options.

To compete with other top-of-the-line foldables, Magic V2 runs off the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile processor, has 16GB of memory, and up to 1TB of storage. Honor loaded the foldable with the typical smartphone sensors that can detect gravity, fingerprints, movement, ambient light, proximity, and more. Although, the Magic V2 stands out a bit thanks to an included stylus.

Europe and the U.K. will get a limited run of colors for the Magic V2. Honor

No Plans for a U.S. Release

Honor originally launched the Magic V2 in China back in July and is now making the foldable available in Europe and the U.K. The company is keeping some colorways exclusive since only the black and purple options can be ordered outside of China.

The Magic V2 starts at £1,699.99 in U.K. and €1,999 in European markets, which is around $2,150. At that price, it’s comparable to the top model of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 with 1TB of storage. Don’t worry, it’s not like U.S. customers get a choice since Honor doesn’t have any plans to bring the Magic V2 overseas.