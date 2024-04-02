This Electric Motorcycle Promises a Range That Blows Most EVs out of the Water

Most EVs aim to give drivers at least a 300-mile range, but this absolute unit of an electric motorcycle will keep going long after that. Felo may not be a household name when it comes to motorcycles, but this overseas EV maker wants to change that with its Tooz motorcycle that it showed off at the Bangkok International Motor Show.

Hulking appearance aside, Felo says the all-electric Tooz can get up to 450 miles on a single charge. If that’s true, that would make it one of the longest-range electric motorcycles we’ve seen. With that much range, it rivals most long-range EVs and even beats out Tesla’s Model S dual-motor all-wheel drive trim, which has a 402-mile range.

Felo emphasized a comfy ride when it came to designing the Tooz. Felo

Perfect For Road Trips

Even though the Tooz is meant for smooth rides, you can still push the e-motorcycle to a top speed of around 124 mph. You’ll drain through your battery faster this way, but Felo says the Tooz only takes 20 minutes to charge from 20 to 80 percent using a Type 2 charger. Even better, the Tooz can charge your other devices with its massive battery thanks to the V2L feature.

The 450-mile range may be the real selling point, but Felo wanted the Tooz to be comfortable when you’re planning for a long ride. The motorcycle uses a 12-inch display that can connect to your smartphone, but also control a six-channel surround sound audio system. There’s even an optional eight-liter cooling box that’s not quite a mini fridge but will still get the job done for keeping your food chilled during longer hauls.

The Tooz’ 12-inch display matches its gargantuan design. Felo

Long Live Long Rides

The Tooz is just a concept for now, but Felo seems to have every intention of putting its grand touring motorcycle into production. When asked if Felo would release the Tooz in the U.S., the company said that it’s scheduled to debut in Thailand but hasn’t set an official date. Even though there’s a good chance the Tooz won’t make it over to the U.S., it still gives us a better idea of what a long-range all-electric motorcycle looks like.

That said, the Tooz isn’t the only hope for anyone looking for long emissions-free rides. Evoke Motorcycles is still working on its 6061-GT, another grand touring motorcycle that’s fully electric, which will be available to U.S. customers.