The year of electrification begins in New York — and with it a whole slew of innovations.
The 2024 New York Auto Show looked a bit different than in years past. There were fewer shiny debuts, fewer pop-up parties up the gargantuan floors of the Javitt’s center, and more people walking down the street. To where? To the HQs of Genesis, Rivian, and Tesla, which offered intimate looks at their electric vehicles.
After all, to own the coming electric boom, you need to give people an experience with a type of vehicle that they’ve, more often than not, never owned before. If you’re spending this week in the Big Apple, we recommend taking a walk down the High Line to visit the aforementioned carmakers’ venues. If not, take a hint from this list of the most exciting new releases and head over to a dealer to see these EVs for yourself.