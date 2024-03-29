Rivian R2

Just ahead of the show we took a spin to see Rivian’s R2 at their Manhattan space. One executive there said the quiet part out loud: This was Rivian “flexing” onto car show turf, because they aren’t actually exhibiting at the NYIAS. And so what? While Rivian debuted the R2 to the media in California a few weeks ago, this is a way for anyone to go see the car in person.

Be warned: What’s here is still a concept. So some of the plastics, and aspects of construction are still kinda “beta,” but we got to sit at the ovoid wheel and play with Rivian’s mouse-like scrolling wheels nestled into the steering wheel. These are simply brilliant, since they allow the driver to quickly mouse through functions to toggle, say, from audio input to navigation, while haptic feedback informs whether you’re at the surface level (say, into a new menu) or with a simple push, drilling deeper into that function.

What’s harder to perceive in shots are the excellent proportions. This is a five-person Rivian that’s actually a bit shorter than a Tesla Model Y, but just as roomy inside since Rivian’s pushed its wheels to the very corners of the footprint. A part of that is functional — it enables safer 4x4-ing — but the more practical benefit is it makes for a roomier cabin with large-human-sized legroom in the second row and a flat-folding hatch bay.

What the production model brings and whether it can actually arrive at $45,000 — Rivian’s broken price promises before — are questions we can only answer down the road.