A $54,000 starting price tag for a car is far from cheap, but it’s the cost of the Optiq, Cadillac’s most affordable EV yet.

First spotted in regulatory filings in China last year, Cadillac has confirmed that its entry-level all-electric compact SUV will arrive in the U.S. later this year. The Optiq will sit right below Cadillac’s existing Lyriq in size and price.

Unlike its flagship EV, the Celestiq, and the upcoming Escalade IQ, the Optiq will be a much more approachable option for a younger demographic looking for a luxury SUV. At that price point, Cadillac’s compact SUV is shaping up to be a fancier version of Tesla’s Model Y, which starts at just under $43,000. However, the Optiq will still get pitted against a ton of other similar options, like the Mercedes-Benz EQB, Audi Q4 e-tron, or even the Lexus RZ.

Affordable Luxury

The Optiq is expected to be available later this year at around $54,000. Cadillac

Since the Optiq will run on GM’s Ultium platform, it’s expected to have a range of around 300 miles. Running off an 85kWh battery pack, the Optiq will come in a dual-motor all-wheel drive configuration that pushes out 354 lb-ft of torque. GM has yet to catch up to the fast charging speeds of Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 or Kia’s EV6, but the Optiq could still get around 79 miles of range back with just 10 minutes of charging.

Design-wise, Cadillac went much more conservative with the Optiq when compared to its over-the-top Celestiq. The compact EV has an even shorter wheelbase than the comparable Lyriq and is a far cry from the Celestiq’s ultra-long sedan body. Cadillac didn’t skimp on all the little details that make it feel like you’re in a luxury car. When you approach the Optiq, the EV will activate a choreographed light show when it senses the key fob is near.

Inside, there’s a 33-inch LED display with 9K resolution that’s supported by a 19-speaker audio system with Dolby Atmos. Even though it’s an entry-level EV, the Optiq has all the safety and driver assistance tech that Cadillac has to offer, like Super Cruise and Enhanced Automatic Parking.

The 33-inch display will be the centerpiece of the Optiq’s interior. Cadillac

Also Available Outside of the U.S.

Cadillac said it will start production for the Lyriq in late fall of this year, with sales to follow shortly after. So far, the Optiq will only come in two trims (Luxury and Sport), but the Luxury model will likely be the most affordable model despite the trim name.

GM’s spokesperson Stephanie Obendorfer confirmed to The Verge that the Optiq should qualify for federal tax credits when it launches, which could bring the price down to $46,500. Even though the Optiq hasn’t landed in the U.S. yet, Cadillac already wants to introduce the Optiq to more regions, including Europe, where the entry-level EV saw its debut in Paris this week.