Audi Q4 E-tron price, release date, range, and specs for the new EV crossover sportback

Audi is racing to release more EVs, and coming soon is a battery-electric crossover called the Q4, previewed as the Audi Q4 e-tron concept.

The Q4 is actually two different vehicles, one a more traditional crossover and the other a “sportback” with a coupe-like design (shown in the video above). The pair are similar to the X3 and X4 SUVs from BMW.

Using the same “MEB” modular platform as the Volkswagen ID.4 (which I reviewed here), Audi says the Q4 will come with the company’s “Quattro” all-wheel drive and an entirely new interior design taking advantage of the wide-open space allowed by an electric drivetrain.

Though it doesn’t quite have the sci-fi looks of the A6 e-tron, the new Q4 will make for a strong competitor in the luxury crossover segment and should further the growth of electric car adoption as more “regular” cars come out with electric powertrains.

Audi is also promoting sustainability with the new Q4, with a floor covering made of recycled materials, and multi-layered paint replacing chromed metal frames on the interior trim-work. The seats are trimmed in a faux leather suede material.

In the meantime, here’s everything you need to know about the 2023 Audi Q4 e-tron, from release date, price, and specs to range and charging time.

This story is developing and this report will be updated as more information becomes available...

What is the Audi Q4 e-tron release date?

We are expecting to see more about the final version of the Audi Q4 in 2022, with a potential release late in the year.

The Audi Q4 e-tron concept. Audi

What’s the Audi Q4 e-tron price?

As it’s an all-new model, we don't have too much to compare it to but it likely will compete with the more luxurious and sporty EV crossovers like the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT and the BMW iX. That puts it perhaps in the $60,000-$80,000 range, depending on features and specs.

What’s the Audi Q4 e-tron range?

Audi says the concept should get more than 450 kilometers or 280 miles of range, though that’s on the more generous European range standard. Expect the U.S. numbers to be more in the mid-200 mile range based on those estimates. The Q4 will have an 82 kWh battery.

The Audi Q4 e-tron concept. Audi

What is the Audi Q4 e-tron charging time?

Audi has talked much more about driving dynamics and performance than about charging time. However, we can offer a pretty good guess based on the competition.

A Polestar 2 can fast charge to 80% in around 40 minutes, while Ford says a Mustang Mach-E can go from 10-80% in 38 minutes. Expect the Q4 e-tron to fast charge at least as quickly as those.

What’s the Audi Q4 e-tron’s horsepower and torque?

Audi has said the Q6 e-tron will have two electric motors, one each for the front and rear wheels with no physical connection between the two. It will generate 225 kW of total system power, roughly equivalent to 300 mechanical horsepower.

What’s the Audi Q4 e-tron’s 0-60 time and top speed?

Audi says the Q4 e-tron will go from 0 to 60 MPH in less than 6.3 seconds and will be electronically limited to 112 MPH.

The spacious interior of the Audi Q4 e-tron concept. Audi

Is the Audi Q4 e-tron self-driving?

Probably not. Audi’s other cars include an extensive list of safety features including adaptive cruise with stop-start, blind-spot monitoring, and much more. Hands-free highway driving (where the driver still has to watch the road but doesn’t have to steer unless intervention is needed), akin to Ford BlueCruise, GM’s Super Cruise, or Tesla Autopilot is certainly a possibility.

How can I pre-order the Audi Q4 e-tron?

Audi has not shared any pre-order information and, since the vehicle has yet to be revealed, it’ll probably be a while until you can. That said, you can contact your local Audi dealer to express interest.