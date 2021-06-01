The BMW iX xDrive50 is the first all-electric “sports activity vehicle” from BMW. That’s the silly euphemism BMW uses for its SUVs, and iX xDrive50 is a mouthful.

Silly names aside, BMW has been teasing this car for years and it’s finally here. With 516 horsepower and 200 kW DC fast charging, the iX will be able to get up and go, while a vast array of luxury features will keep you comfortable while you get there.

If that still isn’t enough for you, a more powerful iX M60 model with more than 600 horsepower is coming down the road.

Here’s everything you need to know about the BMX iX, from price and specs to range and charging time.

This story is developing and this report will be updated as more information becomes available...

BMW says the iX combines the functionality of the X5 with the agility of the X6 and the “expressive appearance” of the X7. In other words, BMW has taken bits of all its big SUVs and smushed them together to make the iX. BMW

BMW iX range: 300 miles

BMW estimates the iX will get around 300 miles of range on the EPA range test, thanks to a hefty usable battery size of 106.3 kWh.

How fast the BMW iX charges its battery

The iX is capable of charging at up to 200 kW via a DC fast charger, and BMW says it should be able to gain up to 90 miles of range in 10 minutes at top charging speed. Filling the battery from 10 to 80 percent should take fewer than 40 minutes on the same fast charger.

Using a Level 2 residential charger, the iX can charge itself at up to 11 kW. That means it’ll run from 0 to 100 percent in under 11 hours.

BMW is also partnering with the EVgo charging network to see charger and account status in within the BMW mobile app and iX buyers will get $100 in EVgo charging credit.

BMW is offering a number of environmentally friendly interiors that use recycled materials, sustainably farmed wood, and three different leather-free seating options. Leather seating is, of course, an option as well but BMW is using olive leaf extract to tan the leather without creating harmful byproducts. BMW

How much horsepower and torque does the BMW iX have?

The BMW iX xDrive 50 has a combined 516 horsepower from its two motors, 268 hp from the front and 335 hp from the rear. More importantly, it has 564 pound-feet of combined torque (split 260/295 lb-ft between front and rear).

The forthcoming iX M60 model should have more than 600 horsepower, BMW promises.

What’s the 0-60 time and top speed of the BMW iX?

BMW says the iX xDrive 50 should hit 0-60 mph in under 4.6 seconds, and continue on to a top speed of 124 mph. The forthcoming iX M60 model should improve on those numbers.

The enormous sunroof is electrochromic, meaning it can go opaque at the touch of a button. There’s no shade required to keep out the sun, and it automatically turns on when the car is locked to keep things cooler inside. BMW

Is the BMX iX self-driving?

It is not self-driving. The iX includes a suite of BMW advanced driver assist systems, including the optional Driving Assistant Professional feature that combines an advanced Lane Keeping Assistant with Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go.

Between the two, the iX has an SAE Level 2 driver-assist system. The lane-keeping assist works up to 124 mph and uses visible lane markings and vehicles in the lane ahead to provide steering assistance.

Turn on the Active Cruise function and the dashboard screen will show images of cars, trucks, and motorcycles recognized by the camera and radar sensors at the front of the vehicle. This confirms that the iX is seeing everything it should. Though you can’t drive it completely hands-free, it will allow for brief periods where you can take your hand off the wheel (though you would never do that, of course).

The advanced driver assist system in the BMW iX can help drivers stay in their lane, maintain speed, and even make lane changes safely. BMW

What is the BMX iX release date?

The US market launch of the BMW iX is expected in the first quarter of 2022.

What’s the price of the BMW iX?

The BMW iX xDrive50 starts at $84,195 including destination, and it’s eligible for a $7,500 federal tax credit — plus any applicable state incentives. Of course, option packages will add to that price a bit.

How can I pre-order the BMW iX?

BMW did not share any pre-order information, but contact your local BMW dealer to see if you can place a reservation.