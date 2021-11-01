Audi A6 E-tron price, release date, range, and specs for the electric sportback

Audi is racing to release more EVs, and next up is a battery-electric version of its A6 sedan, previewed as the Audi A6 e-tron concept.

It’s actually a sexy-looking sportback more reminiscent of the A7 than the A6 sedan, but no matter. Audi is so proud of the A6 e-tron’s design that it displayed it at Milan Design Week in September 2021.

In the typical over-the-top prose of a design-focused press release, Audi says the A6 e-tron concept is the “perfect synergy of design, lighting, and technology.” The head of Audi Brand, Henrik Wenders, says it’s the “perfect combination of highly emotional design, fascinating lighting systems, and cutting-edge technology.”

And given the looks of it, he might be right. The A6 e-tron looks ripped from the set of I, Robot or Minority Report, but it should be landing as soon as 2023. It’ll join the Audi e-tron crossover, the Audi e-tron GT sport sedan, and the Audi Q4 e-tron SUV in the company’s all-electric lineup.

In the meantime, here’s everything you need to know about the 2023 Audi A6 e-tron, from release date, price, and specs to range and charging time.

This story is developing and this report will be updated as more information becomes available...

Audi

What is the Audi A6 e-tron release date?

In July 2021, an Audi spokesperson said the A6 e-tron concept will have a scheduled debut in 2022 and then enter production in 2023. It’s also reported that the concept version of the vehicle has a near-final design, and will be one of the first to use the Volkswagen Group’s Premium Platform Electric (PPE), which will be shared between Audi and Porsche.

What’s the Audi A6 e-tron price?

As it’s an all-new model, we don't have too much to compare it to but it likely will compete with the Tesla Model S and (fellow VW member) Porsche Taycan, as well as the Lucid Air. That puts it in the $80,000-$100,000 range, depending on features and specs.

What’s the Audi A6 e-tron range?

Audi says the concept should get more than 700 kilometers or 435 of range, though that’s on the more generous European range standard. Expect the U.S. numbers to be more in the high 300-mile range.

Audi

What is the Audi A6 e-tron charging time?

The Audi A6 e-tron will use the same 800-volt architecture as the Porsche Taycan and the upcoming Porsche Macan EV (with which it will share a platform), which allows for faster charges than a typical 400-volt architecture.

Audi says the A6 will be able to charge its 100 kWh battery from five to 80 percent in less than 25 minutes via a 270 kW fast charger.

Expect similar — or even better — performance from the A6 e-tron.

What’s the Audi A6 e-tron’s horsepower and torque?

Audi has said the A6 e-tron will have two electric motors (likely one for the front and one for the rear wheels) and will generate 350 kW of power, roughly equivalent to 470 horsepower.

What’s the Audi A6 e-tron’s 0-60 time and top speed?

Audi will likely release all this information at the reveal of the final A6 e-tron in 2022, but the company says the 0-60 time will be “well under four seconds” in the highest performance version, and that the slowest will still be less than seven seconds.

Audi

What’s the Audi A6 e-tron’s drag coefficient?

Audi says the concept sports a drag of just 0.22, which is incredibly low for an automobile.

Is the Audi A6 e-tron self-driving?

Likely not. Audi’s other cars include an extensive list of safety features including adaptive cruise with stop-start, blind-spot monitoring, and much more. Hands-free highway driving (where the driver still has to watch the road but doesn’t have to steer unless intervention is needed), akin to Ford BlueCruise, GM’s Super Cruise, or Tesla Autopilot is certainly a possibility.

How can I pre-order the Audi A6 e-tron?

Audi has not shared any pre-order information and, since the vehicle has yet to be revealed, it’ll probably be a while until you can. That said, you can contact your local Audi dealer to express interest.