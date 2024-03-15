I’ve been a fan of Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 since it was announced, but just because I like something doesn’t mean it can’t get a lot better.

Hyundai seems to agree with that sentiment and just gave the 2025 Ioniq 5 refresh to its aesthetics and arguably the most important part of any EV — the battery.

Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 Refresh

There’s a lot going on with the Ioniq 5 right now. In addition to getting an N-line treatment, which will be oriented around performance, the standard model is also getting an upgrade to its battery pack.

While previous battery packs maxed out at 77.4 kWh, the refresh will bump that capacity up to 84 kWh. That’s not a humongous boost in capacity, but it’ll equate to a solid 19 more miles of range. That’s not going to drastically change your driving habits, but if you’re driving on low battery, that extra mileage could make a difference.

In addition to a bit more range, the 2025 Ioniq 5 will also get new front and rear bumpers as well as a slightly longer spoiler.

The Ioniq 5 is getting a battery upgrade and some small changes to the exterior. Hyundai

It’s not the biggest refresh in the world, but it should keep the Ioniq 5 in contention for customers looking to buy an EV. While Hyundai’s hatchback EV has been popular, it also shipped with its fair share of problems, including problems with the onboard 12V batteries and issues that affected charge speeds.

And if a bit more battery and new bumpers aren’t enough to turn your head toward the Ioniq 5 line, Hyundai will also release an N version that is geared toward performance. There are a lot of additional goodies in the N-line variant of the Ioniq 5, including new track modes, better brakes, and also N e-shift and N Active Sound, both of which are meant to mimic the experience of driving an ICE car.

The N version of the Ioniq 5 is geared toward the track. Hyundai

Ioniq 5 Refresh Release Date and Price

Naturally, the Ioniq 5 N will cost more, starting at $66,100 as opposed to the $41,800 of the regular Ioniq 5, but that’s to be expected if you’re buying a performance trim.

There’s no clear release date, but the updated model should be available sometime this year. The N is slated to come out this month if you’re itching to get your hands on a performance model.