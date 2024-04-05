BYD’s First Electric Pickup Looks Like a Killer Alternative to the Ford F-150 Lightning

If there’s one EV from BYD that should come to the U.S., it’s the company’s upcoming all-electric pickup truck.

As spotted by CnEVPost with spy photos, the Chinese automaker is planning to make its first-ever electric pickup. BYD’s all-electric pickup has yet to be named but photos reveal that it’s sporting a big and bulky body that looks like it perfectly caters to America’s appetite for dangerously large cars.

It’s a major departure from the company’s lineup, which is filled with mostly affordable crossovers or SUVs. Still, BYD is hungry for more EV market share and its soon-to-be-released pickup should draw some attention away from the Cybertruck and the F-150 Lightning.

BYD went with a more traditional boxy pickup truck look with its upcoming EV. CnEVPost

Playing It Safe On Design

Outside of spy photos, there’s very little information about BYD’s electric pickup. According to CnEVPost, it will slot into the mid-to-large-size truck segment and will be larger than the upcoming Toyota Hilux, another all-electric pickup that’s not likely to make it to the U.S. We still don’t have any idea of what BYD is aiming for when it comes to range or price.

It’s clear to see that BYD chose to go in the opposite direction of the Cybertruck when it comes to design, though. Instead of a sharp and angular design meant to turn heads, BYD went with a much more conservative design for its first-ever electric pickup. It resembles the typical pickup truck template, matching more so the look of the F-150 Lightning or the R1T.

BYD is targeting global markets with this all-electric pickup truck. CnEVPost

No U.S. Release

According to BYD, the electric pickup is scheduled to be released this year to global markets. Don’t get your hopes up though, since BYD doesn’t have any plans to include the U.S. in this truck’s global release. Even though the Chinese EV maker is Tesla’s top rival, a company exec recently told Yahoo Finance Live that BYD doesn’t plan to enter the U.S. since it’s a “very complicated” market.

This electric truck may skip out on delivering to the U.S., but we still have some upcoming options from American automakers. We know that Ford has been working on a small pickup that will run off a new EV platform, while Ram is looking to launch its Ram 1500 REV this year. However, we doubt either of these pickups will be as affordable as BYD’s upcoming EV.