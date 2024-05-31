10 Cybertruck Wraps That Make Tesla’s Electric Truck Even More Polarizing

With such a controversial design, Tesla’s
Cybertruck is no stranger to attracting attention in the streets. Some people have even gone to the extra lengths of customizing their Cybertruck to be more eye-catching. Just take a look at this ridiculously polished design that looks like it’d be dangerous for everyone else on the road.
Tesla does offer an
official way of getting your Cybertruck wrapped, but we’re seeing a lot of creativity when it comes to custom designs that cover up the stainless steel body. Here are 10 wraps we found that make the Cybertruck look like more than just a hunk of metal. 1. Rusted Out
Luxe Concepts’ rust wrap makes it look like this Cybertruck has seen it all.
WhipAddict / YouTube
With some reports of
rusting on the Cybertruck, it was a surprise to see that rapper T.I. went all the way with a completely rusted-out look. Even more surprising, the wrap from Luxe Concepts actually looks fitting and almost like a well-aged patina from surviving an apocalypse. 2. Ford F-150
There’s something fishy about this Ford F-150.
Justin Wolfe / X
Before the Cybertruck was released, Tesla was already poking fun at its competitors. This wrap made to look like a
Ford F-150 isn’t available anywhere, but it does offer an answer to how the two pickups would look superimposed on top of each other. 3. Toyota Tundra
No pickup truck is safe from Tesla’s wraps.
ModelAZ / Cybertruckownersclub
Tesla wasn’t just targeting Ford when it came to silly one-off wraps. The Cybertruck has also been spotted disguised as a green
Toyota Tundra. We don’t think we’ll see this in an official version anytime soon, but it’s still a fun way to hide the fact that you drive a truck that looks like a PS1 game. 4. Halo Razorback
The Cybertruck and Halo-themed wraps are a match made in heaven.
SS Customs
Elon Musk has said the Cybertruck was inspired by
, so it was only a matter of time before we saw an on-theme wrap. It’s not based on the classic Warthog from the popular sci-fi shooter series, but the Razorback wrap from SS Customs still looks very appropriate. Halo 5. Dual-tone Honeycomb
This dual-tone wrap is one of the more standout ones we’ve seen.
Signature Customs / Instagram
Some people see the
Cybertruck’s stainless steel frame as a final design, others see a blank canvas. To add some more personality, Signature Customs took a Foundation Series model and gave it a yin-yang look with a honeycomb pattern that’s hard to take your eyes off of. 6. Satin Psychadelic
If you can’t decide on what color to wrap your Cybertruck in, just go for all of them.
CyberSleeze / Cybertruckownersclub
If you’re tired of seeing fingerprints on your Tesla, you could just go full iridescent like this
Cybertruck owner. It’s equal parts trippy and pretty, and it sure beats looking at a raw metal finish with tons of gross smears all over it. 7. Iron Man
With the headlights on, it looks just like the face of Iron Man’s armor.
Sudhir Pargaonkar / Facebook
The Cybertruck may not be as high-tech as Iron Man’s armor, but it does share a few similarities. It’s powered by AI thanks to
Full Self Driving and it was made by an eccentric billionaire. It’s only fitting to dress the Cybertruck in the Marvel superhero’s iconic metallic red and gold. 8. WW2 Bomber Plane
Since the Cybertruck already has such an
aggressive design, this bomber plane-inspired wrap just takes it up another notch. The EV may not take to the skies, but you’ll still feel like you’re flying when flooring the Cybertruck’s accelerator pedal. 9. Full Matte White Matte black seems like an obvious choice for the Cybertruck, but this matte white wrap looks just as good and bears a strong resemblance to the Lamborghini Countach. According to New York Giants linebacker Isaiah Simmons reportedly paid around $50,000 for this standout design by Tesla Oracle, Abushi. 10. Dukes of Hazzard
Say what you will about Kid Rock, but his Cybertruck wrap is simple and satisfying.
PBR / YouTube
It’d be tough to wrap your Cybertruck in this tribute to
General Lee from Dukes of Hazzard and not feel compelled to send it off some wild jumps. You might just void your warranty if you do so, but at least the Cybertruck can pull off the same look. Learn Something New Every Day