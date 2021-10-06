2022 Toyota Tundra release date, price, specs, payload, MPG, and towing for the hybrid truck

It’s easy to think of the full-size pickup market as a triopoly between Ford, GM, and Ram. And if we look at volume, that’s mostly true. Those three brands command the vast majority of the pickup market.

But that doesn’t mean there isn’t an opportunity for others. That’s why the Toyota Tundra exists, and now there’s a new one (finally). It’s been a while since the Tundra saw major updates, and there are some fascinating changes including a brand new, tech-heavy interior (finally) and a new hybrid powertrain (finally). The old Tundra was getting pretty old, truth be told.

Tundra owners are wildly loyal and love their trucks. Though there’s no V8 anymore and the front grille will take some getting used to, there’s no reason to think the new Tundra won’t be a success. It is a Toyota after all. The company can do (almost) no wrong, as long as you don’t think about the new Supra too much.

Here’s everything else you need to know about the new 2022 Toyota Tundra, from the release date to price and gas mileage.

What’s the 2022 Toyota Tundra price?

Toyota

We don’t know, exactly. Toyota hasn’t shared exact pricing, but based on the pricing of the current Tundra, it’s likely that the new one will start in the high-$30K range, and go well over $50,000 once you load it up with luxury and tech features.

The current Tundra doesn’t run up towards $80,000 like some of the ultra-lux full-size trucks from Ford and Ram do, and it’s not likely that Toyota will compete in that market with the new Tundra either.

How much does a used 2022 Toyota Tundra cost?

There aren’t any new Tundras out yet, so we won’t know this for a while. However, given the current chip shortages, pricing on used cars has remained very strong simply because there aren’t many new trucks to go around.

What is the 2022 Toyota Tundra release date?

The new Tundra will begin arriving at dealers in late 2021.

What are the 2022 Toyota Tundra trim levels?

The sleek new interior of the 2022 Toyota Tundra. Toyota

The new Tundra comes in five trim levels, with trucks gaining more luxury and tech features as you climb up the ranks:

SR

SR5

Limited

Platinum

1794

Within those, there are a few other options, including two four-door cabs: Double Cab and CrewMax, with the latter having more rear legroom at the expense of a smaller bed. Double Cab models will have either a 6.5-foot bed or an 8.1-foot bed. CrewMax models will have either a 5.5-foot bed or a 6.5-foot bed.

Is the 2022 Toyota Tundra a hybrid?

Toyota

Yes, the 2022 Toyota Tundra has a hybrid engine option. Buyers can choose between a twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 and the same engine paired with a hybrid powertrain called the i-FORCE MAX. Toyota says the new V6 outperforms the prior Tundra’s 5.7-liter V8 “in every way.” Both hybrid and non-electric have a 10-speed transmission.

According to a Toyota press release:

The new i-FORCE MAX relies on the same twin-turbo V6 platform but features a unique attribute – a motor generator with a clutch located within the bell housing between the engine and 10-speed automatic transmission. In essence, the motor generator is built in-line to provide additional power that is transferred efficiently via the transmission, while the engine start-up, EV driving, electric assist and energy regeneration are solely done via the parallel hybrid components.

How much horsepower and torque does the 2022 Toyota Tundra have?

The base twin-turbo V6 makes 389 horsepower and 479 lb.-ft of torque. The hybrid i-FORCE MAX will make a combined 437 horsepower and 583 lb.-ft.

The outgoing Tundra’s V8 made 381 horsepower and 401 lb-ft.

What’s the fuel economy of the 2022 Toyota Tundra?

We don’t know yet, but it should vastly improve on the 2021 Tundra’s 13 city and 17 highway, thanks to big technological improvements in the engine and the hybrid option. Official EPA ratings of the Tundra’s powertrains should be released later in 2021.

Toyota

How big is the truck bed in the 2022 Toyota Tundra?

The new Tundra uses an aluminum-reinforced composite bed and is available in four different bed sizes.

Double Cab models will have a 6.5-foot bed or an 8.1-foot bed. CrewMax models trade bed space for rear-seat legroom and have either a 5.5-foot bed or a 6.5-foot bed.

What is the max towing and payload of the 2022 Toyota Tundra?

Configured properly, the new Tundra has a maximum towing of 12,000 pounds. That’s up more than 17 percent from the previous generation. The 2022 Tundra also has a total maximum payload capacity of 1,940 pounds, up 11 percent from 2021.

What safety features does the 2022 Toyota Tundra have?

Toyota has made its Toyota Safety Sense 2.5 system standard on every Tundra model, regardless of trim level. That means even the lowest SR trim Tundra gets:

Automatic Emergency Braking with pedestrian detection and emergency steering assist

Adaptive cruise control

Blind-spot monitoring

Rear cross traffic alert

Lane centering assist

Automatic high beams

Road sign recognition

Rear seat reminder

Toyota

What warranty does the 2022 Toyota Tundra have?

The new Tundra has Toyota’s standard 3-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty, with an additional 5-year/60K warranty covering powertrain components.

It also comes with ToyotaCare, which covers regular maintenance and includes 24/7 roadside assistance for two years or 25,000 miles.

How can I buy the 2022 Toyota Tundra?

Contact your local Toyota dealer to inquire about ordering one, or you can go to Toyota’s website to be notified when the vehicle goes on sale.