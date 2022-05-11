F-150 Lightning Review: Why it’s the most important EV ever made

The Ford F-150 Lightning is the most important electric car ever. It's also the most important pickup truck ever created.

A pickup truck is the ultimate “but I might” vehicle. But I might need to haul furniture. But I might need to drive to grandma's house while towing an 8,000-lb boat. But I might need to conquer some off-road obstacles.

Ford knows all this and knows its truck customers. It's what Built Ford Tough means, and though it's easy to dismiss as a silly marketing slogan, it means something at Ford and they aren't going to put a truck on sale unless it lives up to that billing.

And so, when Ford decided to release an electric pickup truck, the designers and engineers knew they needed to add capability. It wasn't enough to make it electric and put it on sale as they did with the Ford E-Transit commercial van. It needed to add capabilities that were only possible with an electric truck.

Watch my review of the Ford F-150 Lightning

Mega Power Frunk

The Ford F-150 Lightning is filled with clever features that wouldn't be possible in a more traditional vehicle.

Up front is the Mega Power Frunk (Ford loves over-the-top names for things). Since you don't have an engine, there's room under the hood to put stuff. But company engineers showed me how simply removing the engine wouldn't allow for the enormous, 400-liter storage compartment. There's a lot of equipment under the hood that you need in an EV, like radiators, power steering equipment, suspension components, brakes, and all manner of things — and they all needed to be moved to maximize frunk space.

Ford's market research shows that one of the main concerns of truck buyers is having lockable, weatherproof storage. Sedans and SUVs have trunks and cargo compartments, but a pickup truck has a big, open bed that's tempting to thieves and vulnerable to weather unless you buy a bed cap or tonneau cover (which come with their own annoyances).

The Mega Power Frunk holds an impressive amount of gear. Ford

The Mega Power Frunk has a flat load floor, multiple residential 120-volt power outlets, and several USB ports. The possibilities for these power outlets are endless, from charging laptops and backup batteries (both of which I did in my testing) to powering ski boot warmers or rechargeable power tools.

There's an extra storage compartment in the bottom of the frunk with a drain plug, so you can fill the container with ice and have first-rate drink storage for your next tailgate — though, is it still called a tailgate if you're using the front of your truck?

Pro Power Onboard is another clever feature, though this is one that's also included in the internal-combustion F-150. It provides power outlets in the frunk and bed to offload 9.6 kilowatts of electricity. That's more than 10 hours at full speed, which is a mind-boggling amount of power.

The cleverest part is that Pro Power Onboard includes a 240-volt power outlet, meaning the Lightning can charge another EV at 7.2 kW. That's more than enough to save a stranded Tesla that didn't quite make it to the nearest charger. The Lightning can even be plugged into itself, though you get some efficiency loss as Ford couldn't quite figure out how to make that elusive perpetual motion machine.

EV charging unleashed

The Ford F-150 Lightning can share 7.2 kW of power with another EV. Ford

While charging a car is impressive, charging a house can be a game-changer for a lot of potential truck buyers. Power outages are rare, but things can go from annoying to dangerous in a hurry if they extend beyond a few hours. That's why many people have diesel or propane-powered generators.

The F-150 Lightning can power an entire house if you install the right equipment. Ford says a fully-charged Lightning can power the average home for three days — or as long as ten days if you only need the essentials.

Not many folks want or have the ability to install a propane-fired backup generator, but if you can take advantage of the enormous store of power already sitting in your garage, why wouldn't you? Home battery storage is becoming increasingly popular, but it’s a lot more enticing if that storage doubles as a pickup truck with a 320-mile range. This feature alone will sell a lot of electric trucks in rural areas, and the added cost of the home-powering hardware should be price competitive with a typical residential generator.

Facts and figures

The F-150 Lightning is assembled at the new Rouge Electric Vehicle Center on the grounds of the Ford River Rouge Complex. Ford

Ford has more than 200,000 reservations for the F-150 Lightning, which will take more than a year to fill, and it stopped taking reservations for a while as the company works to ramp up production.

Three-quarters of those reservation holders are new to Ford, almost 80 percent are new to EVs, and half are new to trucks. Those numbers show that not only is the F-150 Lightning introducing truck buyers to EVs in remarkable numbers, but it's also bringing a lot of new people to trucks.

In almost every way, the F-150 Lightning feels like a regular F-150. Aside from tweaks to the head and taillights, it looks basically the same to anyone but a truck enthusiast, though every body panel has been reworked slightly to improve aerodynamics.

In the driver’s seat

The Ford F-150 Lightning has a 15-inch vertical touchscreen, the only major change from the standard F-150 interior. Ford

The interior shares much, including seats, center console, and most of the dash, with the standard F-150. The only significant change is the massive, vertical 15-inch center screen that replaces most physical radio and climate controls.

And it drives like a truck, too, albeit one with a ton of weight down low. But I took a Lightning onto a dirt autocross course and found it to be predictable and controllable, and even during some spirited backroad driving, I didn't feel like the big truck was leaning all that much in the corners.

In many ways, the most surprising thing about the F-150 Lightning was how unsurprising it was. I've driven many different F-150 models, from the Raptor to the Hybrid to the standard V8, and though there are significant differences in powertrain, they all share a common lineage and feel — and the Lightning fits in perfectly with the rest of the family.

Specs and speed

I drove the F-150 Lightning on an autocross course and was surprised at how predictably controllable the heavy truck was. Perry Stern / AutoNXT

It feels like a Ford F-150 that happens to be electric rather than an electric F-150. Ford has taken the formula that's made the F-Series the best-selling vehicle line in the country for more than four decades and created a new Built Ford Tough electric version.

And I haven't even gotten into the absurd performance numbers. The dual-motor extended-range battery pack produces 580 hp and 775 lb-ft of torque, and it's good for 320 miles of range. That makes it one of the most potent F-150s ever, and it's almost unnecessarily quick under max acceleration.

Ford says the F-150 Lightning is good for a 0-60 mph run in the mid-4.5-second range. In my testing, that claim is accurate. It's honestly mind-blowing to have a truck move that quickly and silently.

The Ford F-150 Lightning can tow up to 10,000 pounds when properly equipped. Ford

Properly equipped, the truck can tow a maximum of 10,000 pounds (on the XLT and Lariat with extended-range battery and Max Trailer Tow Package) and a maximum payload of 2,235 pounds.

The standard-range battery, by the way, is good for 230 miles and 452 hp, though with the same torque number because of the oddities of electrical powertrains, and there's about a $10,000 premium between the two.

The work-focused Pro trim starts around $40,000 for the standard range, but it includes the standard crew cab and a 12-inch central touchscreen with all the communication and telematics that companies need — and consumers can buy it too.

Upgrade your F-150 Lightning

The Ford F-150 Lightning is a pickup truck that happens to be electric. Ford

If you want more comfort, luxury, and capability, you can opt for XLT, Lariat, and Platinum models, the latter of which can climb above $90,000 if you check all the boxes, so if you want an electric truck between $40,000 and $90,000, you can do it. For now, at least, Ford has yet to run out its $7,500 federal tax credit, though if you order a new Lightning today, you might not be eligible for it by the time it arrives.

The F-150 Lightning looks like a truck and drives like a truck and has incredible features made possible by its electric powertrain. I can't help but wonder: if this is Ford’s first attempt... what's the next electric F-150 going to have?

One Cool Detail: The Pro Power Onboard Failsafe

Jordan Golson / Inverse

Powering a job site or a tailgate with the F-150 Lightning’s Pro Power Onboard is an incredible feature, but how do you make sure you’ve got enough juice to get back home?

The truck shows how much power is currently being used and allows you to set a cutoff point on power drain to ensure that you don’t drop the battery too far. You can set a timer or a minimum range, and regardless of how many Traegers you plug into your truck (Ford had six smokers running simultaneously at the drive event, plus a TV, popcorn machine, basketball arcade game, and several Ford staffer laptops), you’ll never have range anxiety.

Even so, the battery is so large you’ll be able to run all of the above for days before it would come close to draining things. For RVing, camping, or a construction site, the F-150 Lightning is close to the perfect truck. The lingering question is whether Ford can build enough of them to satisfy demand and whether the Built Ford Tough F-150 Lightning will seize the best-selling EV crown.

Ford covered the travel and lodging to review the Ford F-150 Lightning on location, as is common practice in the auto industry. Automakers or their affiliates have no oversight when it comes to Inverse editorial content, which remains wholly independent and from the brain of our extremely opinionated car analyst and critic, Jordan Golson.