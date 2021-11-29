Listening” to your gut has one hidden health benefit

If you’re not sure about where to start when it comes to watching your weight during this holiday season, science can help you with Step 1, writes Joceyln Solis-Moreira in today’s lead story.

You need to listen to your gut, literally.

[By Jocelyn Solis-Moreira]

Maybe your pants are tighter than usual, or you’ve exhausted yourself walking up the stairs, but it’s never too late to get in shape. Unfortunately, all of the advice on the internet promising quick and easy results in less than 30 days is overwhelming at best, unhelpful and misleading at worst.

If you’re unsure of where to start, try to listen to your gut.

[By Nick Keppler]

There’s a mysterious relationship between diabetes and cancer that scientists are just beginning to understand, and new research may lead them to the answer.

[By Ashley Bardhan]

Tesla was sued on November 18 by former employee Jessica Barraza for forcing women employees to endure “nightmarish conditions of rampant sexual harassment” in its Fremont factory, the lawsuit alleges.

Barraza claims that, although Tesla HR and managers were aware of the floor’s “frat house” culture, she and other women fended for themselves as male employees forcibly touched them and made comments like “that bitch hella thick” and “she looks like a coke bottle.” The lawsuit and its documentation of Tesla’s sexually aggressive environment are available to read as a PDF online.

[By Passant Rabie]

For planned future missions to the Moon , making that 238,855 mile trip to the lunar surface is only half the battle.

The goal is to get there and maintain a human presence on the Moon, which will require astronauts to generate resources on the lunar surface. And a recent discovery may help future astronauts spend quite a bit of time hopping on its terrain.

Scientists recently confirmed the presence of carbon dioxide cold traps at the Moon’s poles, which could be used as a crucial resource to produce fuel, as well as biomaterials and even steel.

