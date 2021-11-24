Ex-Tesla employee calls Musk’s company “nightmarish” for women in new lawsuit

Tesla is served … SpaceX presents … Elon Musk kills 69 jokes forever. It’s the free edition of Musk Reads #274, and we want to welcome you to Thanksgiving week! To celebrate the arrival of the holiday season, we’re discounting Musk Reads+ annual memberships by 40%.

Musk quote of the week: “I aspire to comedy” — Elon Musk tweeted on November 21, signaling what I hope to be an end to previous weeks filled with toilet humor and weird Bernie Sanders memes. This is a quote to unite us all; I, too, aspire to comedy.

Tesla: Ambient music is okay, harassment isn’t!

Oh boy! Let’s do good news, bad news. The good news is that Tesla’s October emails, some of which CNBC recently obtained, aren’t so bad. Although Musk is pretty trigger-happy when it comes to firing people — writing in an email that managers who fail to comply or directly question his orders will be forced to “resign immediately” — that fast-and-loose approach to employees isn’t necessarily new information.

In the emails, Musk also encourages employees to listen to music during their work hours, writing, “I very much support music in the factory, as well as any little touches that make work more enjoyable,” and “I care very much that you look forward to coming to work every day!” Aw, that’s nice.

Now the bad news, which is not so nice and involves repeated sexual harassment. Aw, that’s actually really sickening.

Tesla was sued on November 18 by former employee Jessica Barraza for forcing women employees to endure “nightmarish conditions of rampant sexual harassment” in its Fremont factory, the lawsuit alleges. Barraza claims that, although Tesla HR and managers were aware of the floor’s “frat house” culture, she and other women fended for themselves as male employees forcibly touched them and made comments like “that bitch hella thick” and “she looks like a coke bottle.” The lawsuit and its documentation of Tesla’s sexually aggressive environment are available to read as a PDF online.

Tesla has not yet commented.

SpaceX: Crashing into the future

Elon Musk did a video interview with the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (and special guest Baby X) on November 17. During the video call, Musk discussed SpaceX’s Starship plans in detail and shared some new-to-the-public information, like SpaceX’s goal to conduct an orbital launch in January 2022 and Musk’s plan for physically landing on Mars.

He also answered questions covering some non-SpaceX ground, sharing his thoughts on topics like the future of Neuralink and how solar power fuels “civilization.” You can watch the hour-long interview with timestamps on YouTube.

In all his baby glory.

If you’d rather not wait until 2022 for the next SpaceX milestone, well, you don’t have to. With a launch window beginning Wednesday, November 24 Eastern time, SpaceX and NASA will be doing something that has delighted humans since the dawn of time: crashing one big thing into another big thing and making it go boom. Falcon 9 will intentionally launch NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test spacecraft “into an asteroid to see if that is an effective way to change its course, should an Earth-threatening asteroid be discovered in the future,” SpaceX shared on Twitter. Boom.

More stories from Musk's world...

