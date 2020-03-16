Every launch title confirmed for Microsoft's beastly Xbox Series X

The Xbox Series X and Series X will be released on November 10, 2020. Microsoft's next-gen launch lineup has felt a bit lacking since Halo Infinite was delayed to 2021, leaving Xbox Series X without a killer app at launch. But now that things are a bit more focused, here's a look at every game you can expect on the next-gen Xboxes at launch.

The biggest problem with the Xbox Series X launch lineup is that there's too much crossover between it and other platforms. This throws the need for a totally new console into question as almost every "launch title" will also be available to play on Xbox One, PC, PlayStation 4, and/or PlayStation 5. The system does have impressive third-party support, but you’ll just have to decide if the visual enhancements are worth the upgrade.

With the advent of Smart Delivery — allowing gamers to play upgraded Xbox One games on the Xbox Series X for free — gamers have nothing to lose by buying games on the current-gen console and waiting for the next-gen price to drop. You only have to buy a game once in the new Xbox ecosystem, and while this is definitely a boon to gamers, will these upgraded last-gen games truly show what Xbox Series X can do?

For now, we can look forward to the following nine games we know for sure will be on Xbox Series X and S on November 10, 2020. While titles like The Medium, The Ascent, Call of the Sea, and Scorn are reportedly going to be on the system before the end of 2020, we've opted to only include the titles that have confirmed a November 10 release date.

9. Observer: System Redux

Bloober Team's The Medium doesn't have a release date just yet, but we know that Observer: System Redux will be on Xbox Series X day one.

This remaster of the 2017 cyberpunk horror game includes improved and several new cases. If you missed out on the original, you'll have another shot at trying it on Xbox Series X.

8. Devil May Cry V: Special Edition

Devil May Cry V: Special Edition was revealed during September's PS5 Showcase, but Capcom later confirmed that the upgraded 2019 game will also hit Xbox first on November 10. It includes improved graphics and frame rates, and even adds Virgil as a playable character.

7. Yakuza: Like A Dragon

Sega has confirmed that Yakuza: Like A Dragon, the next entry in its popular Japanese crime drama series, is going to be available for Xbox Series X right at launch. While this game is a turn-based RPG instead of an action beat 'em up like previous Yakuza games, Like a Dragon still retains the series' charm. The game will support Smart Delivery and cross-saving with the Xbox One version of the game.

6. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

'Assassin's Creed Valhalla' is one of November's biggest releases. Ubisoft

Ubisoft has a stacked fall lineup, and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is one of those titles. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is set during the time of the Vikings and will provide a detailed look at their culture and invasion of England.

The game will follow in the footsteps of the latest games in the series, providing an expansive open world and large-scale battles for players to take a part in. While the game is still coming out on Xbox One, the Xbox Series X version will run at 4K 60 FPS and will be available the day the new system launches.

5. The Falconeer

Developer: Tomas Sala Wired Productions

Several indie titles are slated to come to Xbox Series X this fall, but The Falconeer is the only one to confirm a November 10 launch so far. Described as an "open-world aerial combat RPG" by its developer Tomas Sala, players ride giant Warbird in The Falconeer as they decide to side with or take on various factions. On Xbox Series X, the game will run at 60 FPS at a 4K resolution.

4. Dirt 5

Developer: Codemasters Codemasters

Without a brand new Forza at release, one title will be the Xbox Series X's standout racing game: Dirt 5. Developed by Codemasters, Dirt 5 is set to take advantage of next-gen consoles by including a four-player split-screen mode. Dirt 5 also has a career mode that adapts to the player's choices and performance and features famous voice actors like Troy Baker and Nolan North as well as a track builder mode.

3. Watch Dogs: Legion

Developer: Ubisoft Toronto

Watch Dogs: Legion was originally slated for release late in 2019, but it was delayed after Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint flopped alongside the next title on this list. In this action-adventure game that takes place in a fictional version of London as an open world, members of a hacker group work to take down the authoritarian regime. The main gimmick: you can recruit anyone you come across.

While the game comes out for PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia in October, a new Xbox Series X version of the game will be on the next-gen system at launch. The game will take advantage of the Xbox Series X's Smart Delivery, so Xbox One owners will be able to upgrade to this new version of the game.

2. Tetris Effect: Connected

Developer: Enhance Microsoft

Tetris Effect: Connected is a new version of the critically acclaimed, visually stunning 2018 puzzle game. Its biggest difference, as the title suggests, is that it will feature a multiplayer mode. It supports online and local multiplayer as well as several new modes different from the usual multiplayer Tetris fare. Obviously, this Xbox Series X game will sport improved resolution, frame rate, and visual effects when compared to the PS4 version.

This includes Zone Battle that allows players to stop time in certain zones of their playfield and the titular Connected co-op mode where three players combine their playfields to take one CPU opponents. If you're looking for a fun co-op or puzzle game at the launch of Xbox Series X, Tetris Effect: Connected is that title.

1. Gears Tactics

Developer: Splash Damage, The Coalition Microsoft

For now, the most notable Microsoft-published launch game for the Xbox Series X is the console version of Gears Tactics. This is a turn-based strategy game spin-off of The Coalition's popular third-person shooter franchise Gears of War, and it first came out on PC in April. Inverse enjoyed the game when we reviewed it around its launch, and the console port will adapt the game to work better with a controller. It's not the most exhilarating launch game, but it is a console port of a game from one of Microsoft's biggest series.

Bonus: Enhanced Xbox One Games

Xbox Series X is poised to be backward compatible with games from every single system that Microsoft has released. While promoting the new console, the upgrades that come with some of them have already been shown off. Gears 5 was the main title Microsoft focused on for its March 16 console specs reveal. It will be playable at 4K and 60 FPS normally, though the team is aiming to support 120 FPS in multiplayer modes. It will also feature improved load times as well as contact shadows to add depth to objects and self-shadow lighting on shrubbery with the help of ray-tracing.

The March 16 specs announcement used Minecraft to highlight how ray tracing tech can make even a world made of blocks look more realistic and State of Decay 2 to demonstrate the improved loading times. If you have a lot of Xbox One games, it's good to know that some of them will be upgraded for Xbox Series X. Forza Horizon 4, Tell Me Why, and other major Microsoft-published titles will all also be enhanced for the next-generation system.