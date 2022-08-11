Video game movies can be a mixed bag. Over the years the likes of Resident Evil and Assassin’s Creed have received adaptations on the big and small screen to mixed reviews. Sega’s mascot, Sonic the Hedgehog, is one of the latest to receive film adaptations. Both the first Sonic and its sequel were well received and massive box office successes. A third film is on its way, here is everything we know about Sonic 3.

When is the Sonic 3 release date?

Ben Schwartz, the voice of Sonic, announced the third film in a tweet on August 8, 2022. The current release date is December 20, 2024. This will put it up against James Cameron’s Avatar 3, as the director has said he is aiming for a holiday 2024 release.

Is there a Sonic 3 trailer?

No. As of now, there is no trailer for the third Sonic movie. Going off the franchise's past two movies we should only expect to get a closer look at Sonic 3 in the months just before the final release. At the earliest, there could be a short announcement trailer that will consist of just a logo and not much else.

How well did Sonic 2 perform at the box office?

The Sonic movies have been massive successes at the box office. Paramount

It is no surprise that Paramount is making a third Sonic movie, as Sonic 2 made more than $400 million at the global box office. Released on April 8, 2022, Sonic 2 was one of the most successful movies for the recovering film industry in the midst of a global shake up. In fact, Sonic 2 outperformed the first Sonic.

Sonic has proven to be a reliable cash cow for Paramount and Sonic 3 will likely be the same. To date, Sonic 2 also has the best opening weekend for a video game adaptation, a record previously held by the first Sonic.

Will Jim Carrey return for Sonic 3?

What is Sonic without Dr. Robotnik? The ending of Sonic 2 left Eggman with a bit of a questionable ending. Dr. Robotnik is assumed dead, but it is very clearly stated that a body could not be found.

Dr. Robotnik’s return is uncertain. Paramount

This is most likely Paramount’s way of keeping the option of Robotnik returning opening. Carrey has stated that he is looking to retire from acting and if that is the case Robotnik may stay dead in the films, but the open ending always leaves room for this to be changed.

What will the plot of Sonic 3 be?

The biggest plot thread left dangling in Sonic 2 that a sequel will follow is the tease of Shadow the Hedgehog. In the post-credits scene for Sonic 2, government agents discover coordinates leading to a secret research facility. The agents seem shocked and dismayed saying that this must be “Project Shadow”. The scene then cuts to the aforementioned facility and a tube rises out of the ground to reveal a black and red hedgehog whose eyes open before the scene cuts to black.

Shadow will be the main antagonist of Sonic 3. Paramount

Shadow is known as the “Ultimate Lifeform” in the games, having been created in a lab by the grandfather of Dr. Robotnik. Shadow was then captured by the military and put into stasis, something that he is coming out of in the post-credits scene.

This sets up the plot of Sonic 3. Coming out of stasis Shadow will be aligned with the goals of his creator in taking over the world, with the seeming disappearance of the current Dr. Robotnik, Shadow could see it as his duty to take revenge against Sonic and his friends. This would play out much in the same way that Sonic 2 did with Knuckles beginning the movie as an antagonist until eventually joining forces with Sonic by the end.