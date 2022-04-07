The blue blur has returned, and he’s not alone. In Sonic the Hedgehog 2 — playing in theaters now and likely on Paramount+ in a month or two — the hypersonic hedgehog is joined by his new ally Tails and antagonist Knuckles in a race to obtain the mythical Master Emerald. But does Sonic 2 have a post-credits scene? And if so, what does it mean for Sonic 3? Here’s everything you need to know.

Warning! Spoilers ahead for the ending of Sonic 2.

Does Sonic 2 have a post-credits scene?

Sonic is joined by Tails and Knuckles in the sequel movie. Paramount

Yes! The new movie has a single post-credits scene sandwiched in-between the initial stylized credits and the standard credits that follow. You’ll want to stick around for that initial after-credits reveal, but once that’s over you can head home.

Sonic 2 post-credits scene explained

Okay, actual final spoiler warning. Beyond this point, we’re gonna give away how Sonic 2 ends.

Sonic 2’s post-credits scene takes place in the aftermath of the movie’s final battle. After Sonic and Knuckles (and Tails) team up to defeat an emerald-powered Doctor Robotnik, military officials arrive to survey the wreckage. The first crucial detail, which you might have missed, is a brief appearance from Robotnik’s henchman, Stone, who slinks off in disguise. But the most important reveal is saved for last.

In response to the damage wrought by Robotnik, the military decides to unearth something it’s been hiding for a very long time... Shadow the Hedgehog!

The scene cuts to a secret facility where Shadow is being held in some sort of cryogenic sleep. Then, it cuts to black.

Who is Shadow the Hedgehog in Sonic?

Shadow’s first appearance was in Sonic Adventure 2. Sega

In Sonic lore, Shadow is the “Ultimate Life Form.” He was created in a lab by Gerald Robotnik (grandfather to the Robotnik we know and love) as part of an effort to cure Gerald’s granddaughter of a deadly disease. However, Shadow is captured by the military and put into stasis.

Half a century after that, in Sonic Adventure 2, Shadow is freed by Dr. Robotnik in an effort to take over the world. Ultimately, he learns the truth and turns on Robotnik to save the planet instead.

Shadow is essentially an even match for Sonic in terms of speed and other abilities. He’s sometimes portrayed as a rival but has also allied with Sonic in other instances.

What Shadow means for Sonic 3

Shadow in his own game from 2005. Sega

Assuming we do get a Sonic 3 movie, it seems likely the plot will focus on Shadow as he faces off with Sonic before ultimately becoming his ally (basically the same thing that happens to Knuckles in Sonic 2). One issue is whether Robotnik will return again in Sonic 3. If he’s actually dead, someone else will have to play that role in the movie. But considering his importance to the franchise, we have a feeling the Eggman will be back.