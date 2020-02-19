Sonic the Hedgehog blasted past box office expectations despite some drama about the title character's initial design, collecting a whopping $319.7 million gold coins in gross ticket sales across its run. The sequel was inevitable long before Paramount Pictures made it official.

In our review, we called it the best superhero movie of 2020 thanks to its wholesome friendship between the goofy blue speedster and James Marsden's friendly cop, plus Jim Carrey's classic comedic performance. Sonic works because it's simple, stunning, and just uncomplicated enough to be a fun time at the movies without making us think too much.

It's a safe bet to expect something similar from the sequel, so here's everything we know about the sequel to Sonic the Hedgehog.

When is the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 release date?

Sonic now has friends and a sense of purpose, so what's next? Paramount Pictures

Variety reported in May 2020 that a sequel film was in development, and by July 2020, The Wrap reported a release date of April 8, 2022 .

Sonic fan blog Sonic Stadium reported in November 2020 that production for the film is scheduled to take place from March 2021 to May 2021, but there's no telling how production or the release might be impacted by the ongoing pandemic.

This timeline matches up with our previous expectations based on the first film's schedule.

Paramount acquired the rights to Sonic the character in 2017, and filming took place in September and October 2018 with an initial release date of November 2019. After fan backlash from the initial trailer caused Paramount to redesign Sonic's character model, the release date was pushed to February 2020. So a two-year production turnaround makes a lot of sense here.

Is there a Sonic the Hedgehog 2 trailer?

There aren't any legitimate trailers just yet, but Paramount Pictures did release a teaser video in February 2021 confirming the title: Sonic the Hedgehog 2 .

The title itself is obviously uninspired and generic, but the stylized logo is at least fun and interesting. Sonic's spiky head is etched into the "C" in his name, and the yellow "2" is an obvious reference to Tails, his brainy sidekick that appears in the first movie's mid-credits scene.

How does Sonic the Hedgehog set up a sequel?

Sonic has a lot of hobbies. Paramount Pictures

Warning: Spoilers ahead!

Sonic the Hedgehog doesn't really explain Sonic's origin story that much or why he has super-speed, but he begins the movie as a child on an alien world where his caretaker is a talking owl named Longclaw . Sonic is sent to Earth after a tribe of echidnas attacks him. Most of the film focuses on his teenage years on Earth years later, chronicling his emerging conflict against Dr. Ivo Robotnik (Jim Carrey), who wants to harness Sonic's powers to build increasingly more destructive robots and weapons.

Using some golden rings that function as teleportation portals, Sonic is able to banish Dr. Robotnik to a distant, seemingly uncivilized planet full of giant mushrooms. With the help of Tom Wachowski (James Marsden), Sonic is also able to transform from a manic little alien into a global hero, and at the very end of the movie, Tom and his wife let Sonic move into their attic. At this point, he could use his powers to do all sorts of good for planet Earth, especially if Robotnik is somehow able to return.

It feels like a natural place to introduce more information about Sonic's origins in future installments, and sure enough, one mid-credits scene hints at just that.

Dr. Robotnik gets an authentic throwback look in the post-credits scene. Paramount Pictures

How do the Sonic the Hedgehog post-credits scenes set up a sequel?

Sonic the Hedgehog has two key post-credits scenes that play after the main action of the film wraps up. In the first, we see that Dr. Robotnik is alive and well on Mushroom World, where he's carrying around the wreckage from his ship struggling to survive. As Sonic's primary villain from just about every single game and story, there's no doubt the character would return as an even more mad scientist in future installments.

The second post-credits scene sets up something even more fun.

A teleportation ring portal opens up on a hill overlooking the small town of Green Hills that Sonic and Tom live in, and we see Tails, the brilliant fox with a double-tail that allows him to fly like a tiny little helicopter. He can't reach Sonic's speeds, but he can fly! "If these readings are accurate, he’s here!" Tails says. "I hope I’m not too late!"

Based on the context, he has some kind of device that could detect Sonic's energy readings. Outside of that, we know very little about what could happen next. But we do know for sure that Tails will feature prominently in the next adventure.