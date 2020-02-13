Sonic the Hedgehog from Paramount Pictures creates a brand-new cinematic universe where a cute little blue hedgehog alien can run really fast, but should you run as fast as Sonic out of your seat at the movie theater? Or should you stick around to see what might happen after the credits?

Here's the spoiler-free answer to whether or not Sonic the Hedgehog has any kind of post-credits scenes for the cinematic debut of Sega's mascot.

Based on Sega's blockbuster video game franchise of the same franchise, Sonic the Hedgehog stars Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic, an alien from a strange world who can run at supersonic speeds and generate electrical energy from his body. He teams up with a good-natured smalltown cop named Tom (James Marsden) to save the world from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey), who wants to harness Sonic's powers for his own nefarious reasons.

What unfolds is essentially the most kid-friendly road trip superhero movie of all time that's a lot of fun even for adults — but are there any scenes after the credits?

Yes! There are two crucial and distinct scenes that are shown after the main action of the movie wraps up, but once the traditional plain credits start rolling, there's nothing else for you to see in Sonic the Hedgehog.

Without going into any spoilery details, just know that these two scenes do quite a bit in terms of setting up what might happen in future Sonic movies. That in itself shouldn't be much of a spoiler; For there to be any kind of mid- or post-credits scene is a pretty obvious tell that Paramount Pictures is trying to set up a bright future for this electric fuzzball. These scenes are an exciting cap for a surprising and enjoyable movie full of genuine laughs, thrilling action, and more than enough Sonic Easter eggs to keep fans of his oldest video games entertained.

Sonic the Hedgehog was originally scheduled for release in November 2019, but after a disastrous response to the first trailer released in March 2019 where Sonic looks like some kind of creepy humanoid furry alien, Paramount delayed the film to February 2020 so the visual effects team could redesign him from top to bottom. Instead of a medium-sized creature with fingers and a creepy face lingering in the frightening realm of the uncanny valley, we instead got a tiny ball of energy that's utterly charming and lovable.

Whether or not theatergoers love Sonic the Hedgehog enough that Paramount Pictures will greenlight a sequel remains to be seen, but the movie does more than enough to set up future installments for many years to come.