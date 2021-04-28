Everything we know about the April 2021 PlayStation State of Play

The digital events never stop. At this point, there’s a new gaming livestream every few days. In the last week of April, there’s been an Oculus showcase and a Monster Hunter-specific stream. Now, we’re getting a Sony State of Play on top of that to close out the month.

Sony’s April showcase will mostly focus on the upcoming Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, but Sony says we’ll see a few more games as well. While it might not be an E3-caliber show, it’ll still be worth watching for PS5 owners.

Here’s when and where you can watch it, and a sneak peek at what you’ll see during it.

When is the April 2021 PlayStation State of Play?

Clank and Rivet in Rift Apart. Sony

The next State of Play stream is on Thursday, April 29, 2021. It starts at 5 p.m. Eastern. We don’t know exactly how long it’ll be, but we do know there will be 15 minutes of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart gameplay. With that in mind, expect it to be at least 20 minutes long.

How to watch the April 2021 PlayStation State of Play

You can catch the video over on PlayStation’s YouTube channel. It’ll be archived there after the live stream wraps up. For those who don’t want to miss it, you can set up a reminder over on YouTube. Alternately, you’ll be able to watch live on PlayStation’s Twitch channel too.

What to expect from the April 2021 PlayStation State of Play

The main thing on the menu is Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. The new PS5 game launches on June 11, so this stream acts as Sony’s big preview event for it. A bulk of the presentation will be centered around 15 minutes of gameplay, so we’re going to see quite a bit of it here.

Gameplay from Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Sony

On top of that, Sony will provide updates on two upcoming indie games. It didn’t say which would be featured, but there’s a lot to choose from. Summer releases like Kena: Bridge of Spirits and Solar Ash have been appearing at Sony’s events frequently, so we could always get an update on those.

It’s also been a while since we’ve heard about games like Goodbye Volcano High or Stray. Considering that those were heavily featured in previous State of Plays, they’re bound to show up again eventually. Either could feasibly appear here.

What won’t be in the April 2021 PlayStation State of Play

Fair warning: Temper your expectations at large for this one.

Sony was pretty explicit about what’s appearing in this show. It sounds like it’ll mostly act as a Ratchet & Clank event, so it likely won’t be a big PS5 blowout.

If anything else does appear, it’s likely we get a reminder that Returnal is coming. The game drops one day after the stream, so it would make sense for Sony to name-drop it here.

Is a surprise “one more thing” moment possible? Sure, it always is. But with Sony prepping its big summer plans, we likely won’t get news on heavy hitters like Horizon Forbidden West until around E3 season (even though Sony isn’t attending this year).