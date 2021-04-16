One of the best horror games of all time is coming to virtual reality.

As the final announcement of April 2021’s Resident Evil Showcase, Capcom confirmed that the best-selling and critically acclaimed game Resident Evil 4 is getting ported to Oculus Quest 2. This first-person version of Resident Evil 4 looks to be the biggest overhaul of the game since it came to Wii.

As it was just a stinger announcement at the end of the presentation, you might have a lot of questions about the VR version of Resident Evil 4. This is everything we know about it so far about the latest in a long string of Resident Evil 4 ports.

When is the Resident Evil 4 VR release date?

The new Resident Evil 4 in VR is a total reinvention. Capcom

Currently, no release date for the VR version of Resident Evil 4 was shared. We will update this post when that changes.

Is there a Resident Evil 4 VR trailer?

While it doesn’t have an extensive gameplay trailer yet, the announcement of this VR recreation was the final part of the showcase. It does show a bit of gameplay, confirming that the Resident Evil 4 will now play out from a first-person perspective. You can watch that part of the presentation below:

Who is the Resident Evil 4 VR developer?

During the Resident Evil Showcase, the developers of this VR project were confirmed. It’s not being handled in-house by the Capcom teams worked on mainline Resident Evil games and their remakes. Instead, Capcom is working with Armature Studios and Oculus Studios to bring Resident Evil 4 VR to life.

Armature is mainly a support studio but has worked on original games like Xbox One exclusive Recore and Oculus VR games Sports Scramble and Fail Factory!. As Oculus Studios is the publisher, we can expect this game to stay exclusive to the Oculus Quest 2. If you’re looking for a Resident Evil game on PS VR, we recommend Resident Evil 7.

When will we learn more about Resident Evil 4 VR?

While Resident Evil 4 VR was unveiled during Capcom’s showcase, details were admittedly pretty light. More about the new version of this classic will be revealed during the Oculus Gaming Showcase at 6 p.m. Eastern on April 21, 2021 , which you can watch on Facebook, Twitch, or YouTube. Hopefully, we’ll see more gameplay and get a release date then.

Is Resident Evil 4 VR the rumored remake?

While Armature Studios will basically have to recreate the original game from the ground up for VR, this isn’t the rumored Resident Evil 4 remake. Reports of that remake first emerged in 2020 around the release of the Resident Evil 3 remake. This game is being developed by M2 and Capcom. It’s reportedly run into development issues but is still on the way.

The announcement of Resident Evil 4 VR might temporarily confuse you, but this is an entirely different project intended for a more niche VR audience. DuskGolem, who leaked the Resident Evil 4 remake initially, has confirmed that this VR game is a separate project on Twitter.

If you can’t wait for that remake, then you might want to give this VR version of Resident Evil 4 a shot.