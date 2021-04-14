How to watch the April 2021 Resident Evil Showcase — and what to expect

The Resident Evil Showcase returns this month.

In January, Capcom held a 30-minute showcase that offered a deep dive into Resident Evil Village (and the internet’s favorite giant vampire Lady Dimitrescu), and revealed the multiplayer game Resident Evil Re:Verse. Those horror titles will launch in May 2021, so Capcom is taking one last opportunity to fill fans in on what they should expect from the series in the future.

If you’re looking forward to the eighth mainline Resident Evil game and can’t wait to learn more, you’ll want to tune into this. As such, here’s a look at the start time, how you can watch, and what to expect from this showcase for one of this spring’s biggest games.

When is the April 2021 Resident Evil Showcase start time?

Watch out for this ghoulish man! Capcom

The April 2021 Resident Evil Showcase begins at 6 p.m. Eastern on April 15, 2021. As this presentation isn’t happening in the middle of the day, it will be hard to miss, if a little inconvenient for those with evening plans. An official length for the presentation has not been confirmed yet, though January’s series showcase lasted about 30 minutes.

How to watch the April 2021 Resident Evil Showcase

The livestream should be fairly easy to watch on your preferred platform or channel. Capcom is livestreaming the event on YouTube and Twitch. For those that plan on tuning in when it airs, you can watch the livestream on YouTube below:

In addition, IGN will also be streaming it in a variety of places:

Afterward, a VOD will be posted on YouTube, so don’t get stressed out if you can’t watch it live.

What to expect from the April 2021 Resident Evil Showcase

The official description for the presentation says that the showcase will feature a new trailer and gameplay for Resident Evil Village in addition to “much more Resident Evil news.” If this presentation is similar to January’s showcase though, then it will mainly be focused on revealing new details about Resident Evil Village. There even a trailer teasing what to expect:

We’ve only seen a small part of what the eighth Resident Evil game has to show off, so we should expect some more surprising reveals for that game. Hopefully, we also get a new demo that’s not PS5 exclusive like Capcom promised. Resident Evil Re:Verse, a multiplayer title that struggled in its first open beta and will be packaged with Village, will also be a focus during the presentation.

If Capcom wanted to make this showcase even more exciting and surprising for viewers, they could also use it to show the theatrical film Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, and a rumored Resident Evil Nintendo Switch game.