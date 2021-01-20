Resident Evil is going to have a busy year! Even after Resident Evil 2 in 2019 and Resident Evil 3 in 2020, 2021 is poised to offer multiple Resident Evil games. Resident Evil Village is coming out this year, and now it's headlining a Resident Evil Showcase that could reveal even more games.

If you're looking forward to learning more about Resident Evil Village and other future Resident Evil games, this is what you need to know if you want to watch the presentation live.

When is the Resident Evil Showcase start time?

Capcom's Resident Evil Showcase will begin at 5 p.m. Eastern on January 21, 2021 . It's pretty late in the afternoon, so it shouldn't be too hard for most people to catch live. Capcom has not said how long the presentation will be, but we don't expect it to be longer than half an hour if it's just showing trailers for Resident Evil Village and other games.

Where can I watch the Resident Evil Showcase?

If you want to watch this showcase as soon as it goes live, you have a lot of options! Both the official Resident Evil YouTube channel and PlayStation's YouTube channel already have set premieres for the livestream at 5 p.m. tomorrow! You can see one of these livestreams embedded below:

For those that don't want to watch it on YouTube, Capcom will also show the presentation on their official Twitch channel and with several co-streamers, as well as on other platforms like Twitter. It will also be posted to YouTube afterward for those who miss it when it's live.

What will be announced during the Resident Evil Showcase?

"Join Resident Evil producers and our host, Brittney Brombacher on a guided tour of Resident Evil Village, including a new trailer, first-ever gameplay, and more Resident Evil news," Capcom's tweet announcing the showcase said. Could we finally get a firm release date for Resident Evil Village?

Resident Evil Village

While we've gotten multiple trailers for Resident Evil Village since it was revealed in June 2020, this showcase should give a deep dive into what we can expect moment-to-moment when playing the game. It should also introduce some new key players in the game's story, including a mysterious tall woman that Twitter has fallen in love with since the showcase's teaser.

Resident Evil 4 Remake

The "more Resident Evil news" part of the announcement is the most interesting part though. Several new Resident Evil projects could be revealed, including the rumored Resident Evil 4 Remake. As for what Capcom has officially teased, a beta for a new multiplayer Resident Evil title is currently accepting participant applications and will probably be revealed at the event.

Resident Evil collection

Players are also expecting the possible announcement of a Mega Man Legacy Collection style game featuring the original Resident Evil games. Rely On Horror has pointed out that tweets featuring classic Resident Evil games Capcom has made this week feature new UI elements that suggest an impending re-releasing.

At the very least, we'll know what's next for the Resident Evil franchise once this presentation concludes.